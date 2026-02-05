The Los Angeles Angels have become well known for having a rather barren farm system. For the entirety of Mike Trout's career, the Angels' farm system has been ranked in the lowest tier. Nevertheless, they boast an encouraging young core of Jose Soriano, Zach Neto, and Nolan Schanuel. And while they won't find their farm system ranked higher than 25th, they have exciting prospects at every level of the minor leagues (despite what experts say).

Specifically, the Angels have a healthy amount of position-player prospects who could turn heads this season. That doesn't mean we will see them at the major league level before the end of the year, but it does mean that the farm system isn't as poor as some think it is.

3 under-the-radar Angels prospects that could breakout in 2026

The Angels, as with any team, have dozens of prospects. For this specific exercise, we're keeping things simple. Taking a look at the position-player prospect at each level that has the best chance of having a breakout season.

Triple-A: Outfielder Nelson Rada

This is a bit of a cheat code, as Nelson Rada has fully broken out in the eyes of the Halo faithful. After tearing up Double-A for most of 2025, Rada showed his immense potential in a month of Triple-A play to end his season. Rada's defense is what got him playing time, as his plus skills in center field give him legitimate Gold Glove potential. His offensive game is what has kept him climbing up the Angels' prospect lists, though, as he has continued to mash at every level in the minors. His OPS of .712 in Double-A only went up in Triple-A, sitting at an exceptional .849 by season's end.

With the Angels seemingly having their outfield set in Jo Adell, Mike Trout, and the newly acquired Josh Lowe, Rada's chance of winning the starting job in center field seems to be out of reach for now. Nevertheless, he now gets the chance to go back to Salt Lake City and show the Angels and MLB at large that his end to 2025 was no fluke. And by doing that, he'll be forcing the Angels' hand sooner rather than later.

Double-A: Outfielder Raudi Rodriguez

Arguably the most dominant hitter in the entirety of Single-A last season, Raudi Rodriguez has skyrocketed up the Angels' prospect rankings. He won multiple awards last season despite being a 19th-round selection, and Rodriguez is set up to announce himself on a national scale in 2026. He posted a wRC+ of 130 in Single-A last season, as well as swiped 38 bags. Rodriguez logged time at every outfield position as well, and profiles well enough to be able to survive at any of those spots in the big leagues (although he is better suited as a corner outfielder).

Single-A: Catcher Juan Flores

Logan O'Hoppe may have the reins for the catching position to start 2026, but if he does not bounce back this year, then the future of the position in Anaheim is in question. The Angels have a couple of catching prospects near the top of their farm ranking, but Juan Flores is set up to fully explode at Single-A this season.

He profiles as a potentially elite defensive catcher (FanGraphs has him with a 70-grade for his potential behind the plate), and seems to be figuring out the offensive side of the game. He broke out in the Arizona Fall League, as he slashed .300/.370/.525 with six extra base hits. He did so despite being just 19-years old, and if he has truly figured out his approach at the plate, then he'll be dynamic in Single-A this season.