Latest MLB poll shows Angels' lack of true top prospect going into 2026

For the entirety of Mike Trout’s career, the Angels’ lack of a farm system has consistently been discussed and maligned throughout MLB. While home grown players like Zach Neto, Jo Adell, Nolan Schanuel, Reid Detmers, and Jose Soriano were all important contributors in 2025, the farm system is still not finding itself ranked any higher than 25 by any scouts. And while they have had the occasional Top 100 prospect (2025 first round pick Tyler Bremner currently ranks 91st per MLB.com), 2026 seems to be more of the same for the Angels, with very little top-end coming from the minor leagues.

For a fourth consecutive year, MLB.com has ran their MLB Executive polls, asking front offices across baseball for their opinions ahead of the 2026 season. They recently asked front office executives who they thought would be taking home Rookie of the Year honors in both the National and American League, and the results are bad news for Angels fans.

Recent MLB polls casts shadow over Angels' farm system

In each of the past three seasons, every Rookie of the Year winner has at least been voted for during these polls, with most winners finishing at the top of the voting results. And if that continues into 2026, it won't be a Halo taking home the honors. While Nelson Rada has a lot of fans in Anaheim and across the baseball world and has ample opportunity, he did not get mentioned in the MLB poll.

To make matters even worse for the Angels, the AL West was well-represented in the voting. The Athletics had three prospects get a mention (LHP Jamie Arnold, SS Leo De Vries, and LHP Gage Jump) while the Mariners' shortstop Colt Emerson also received a vote from an executive. Tied for first place in the American League was Kevin McGonigle and Trey Yesavage. McGonigle is a shortstop for the Detroit Tigers while Yesavage figures to enter the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation after a strong showing in the 2025 playoffs.

The National League saw infielder JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals get 30.2 percent of the votes, putting him squarely in the lead. While the Cardinals boast an exceptional infield, they are also shopping the entirety of their infielders it appears. And with Nolan Arenado and the Angels consistently linked, the Halos may play a role in getting Wetherholt playing time early in the season at third base.

Overall, a total of 24 prospects across baseball received a vote here. It is an elite group of prospects, one that apparently no Halo is worthy of entering. Despite players like Rada and Bremner showing high potential and playing positions of need for the Angels, no one polled thought them worthy of a vote. Now, it comes down to those players showing the league they are far more ready than it appears to contribute in the big leagues.