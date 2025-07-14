When the Washington Nationals took high school shortstop Eli Willits with the first pick of the 2025 MLB draft, it put the Angels on the clock and fans into hyperdrive. Would they do what almost every pundit predicted and take a left-handed college arm who could be rushed to the majors? Would the fact that the top player on most big boards, Ethan Holliday, and local pitching phenom Seth Hernandez remained available sway them to go for a high-upside high schooler?

The answer was neither.

With the number two pick in the draft, The Angels took Tyler Bremner, a right-hander out of UC Santa Barbara, ranked at number 18 by MLB.com.

Fans and pundits were shocked. This wasn’t Holliday or Hernandez, who ended up respectively going 4th and 6th. This wasn’t one of the trio of lefties who had been the focus of almost every prediction for the Angels -- Kade Anderson (Mariners, no. 3), Liam Doyle (Cardinals, no. 5) and Jamie Arnold (Athletics, no. 11). This wasn’t even one of the dark horse under-slot options such as Ike Irish (Orioles. no. 19).

The disappointment from fans was palpable, but let’s at least attempt to look on the bright side of this bewildering move before you all start burning your jerseys.

Explaining why Angels made puzzling Tyler Bremner selection in 2025 MLB Draft

Tyler Bremner isn’t bad!

First and foremost, Tyler Bremner is a talented ballplayer. He was, along with Kyson Witherspoon (Red Sox, no. 15), one of the top two right-handed college pitchers available. Bremner's changeup is arguably the best pitch in this year’s class, and his 95-98 MPH fastball with ride may only get better. He has two 65-to-70-grade pitches.

2025 was his first year as a full-time starter, after he dominated as a swingman in 2024. Bremner's lack of a reliable third pitch/slider pushed him down the rankings, but there was little doubt that he was a first-round pick...albeit not as high as 2nd overall.

This Shouldn’t be A Shock

Let’s be really blunt here - which part of this decision, from this front office, was a surprise?

In 2024, they drafted Christian Moore at no. 8, when he was ranked at 25. In 2023, Nolan Schanuel was ranked at 26, yet drafted at 11. Zach Neto’s numbers were closer, but he was still drafted 13th, four places higher than his ranking suggested. In fact, since Perry Minasian arrived in 2020, his first-round draft picks have been, on average, ranked eleven spots lower than where he took them, and yet all of them have contributed at the big-league level this season.

Bremner fits this mold exactly – an under-the-radar pick for sure, but a polished college arm who’s close to ready for The Show.

Y’all wanted for sure. Tyler Bremner is the most forsure starting pitcher in this draft.



I really like this pick.

Mid to upper 90’s with the best CH in this draft and a slider in the works. Safe but high upside #Angels — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) July 13, 2025

There is a bigger gameplan in play

The immediate optimists reaction to Bremner’s selection was that the Angels were playing a longer game, going under slot in the first round so that they could load up on prep players later. Scouting director Tim McIlvaine attempted to pour water on that theory almost immediately.

Angels scouting director Tim McIlvaine on if they expect Tyler Bremner to sign well below slot value ($10.25 million): "No, not necessarily."



They felt like his changeup separated him from other pitchers who were expected to go ahead of Bremner. "There's a lot you can dream on." — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 13, 2025

That may have been deflection, but their second-round pick didn’t immediately dispute him. Taking fire-balling LSU righty Chase Shores in the second round is another high-risk, high-reward move. Shores is a college player who has already had TJ surgery, and though he’s ranked well below the 47th spot where the Angels got him, he has closer potential reminiscent of another recent signing, Ben Joyce.

If you’re willing to swap your Angels cap for a tin foil hat, you could buy into the possibility that the Angels don't actually sign Bremner, thus getting a high pick in what should be a more tantalising 2026 draft. Feel free to grasp at those straws, if it helps.

A far better reason to maintain hope is Minasian’s track record. It should be clear by now that his sole focus is on improving the Major League team, fast. Forget the farm system, Minasian appears to be playing an effective endgame around his owner’s unwillingness to spend big in free agency. To that end, his first-round picks have been a string of hits, even if it seems that every year they come from further and further out of left field. There is a method to his madness, and we can all only hope that Bremner continues that streak.

