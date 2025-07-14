LA Angels delivered division rival a massive gift with 2025 MLB Draft blunder

The Los Angeles Angels shockingly took Tyler Bremner with the second overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, which left the number one prospect in this class fall into the rival Seattle Mariners lap. Kade Anderson just helped LSU win the College World Series and his arsenal is nearly MLB-ready. Bremner was ranked outside the top ten in nearly every board. The Angles had a chance to get a future ace, but instead will be battling him several times every year.

Nobody saw this pick coming. The Angles wanted a pitcher and have a history of taking college players. This was their chance to land the best one in the class after the Nationals passed for a high school shortstop, but Los Angeles went below slot to take a lesser prospect.

The Mariners weren’t going to miss on the top talent in this class. Seattle already has one of the best rotations in the MLB, and their organizational pitching depth only got stronger by adding Anderson. The 21-year-old figures to be in the bigs and making an impact quickly. LA took an older prospect with less pedigree in a head-scratching move.

Angels gifted Kade Anderson to the Mariners

The Mariners couldn’t believe their luck. To have the best prospect in the class available at the third pick was their dream scenario. It seemed like the Nationals would pick him, but they pulled off a surprise at number one overall. Everything was right there for the Angels, and they went in a different direction too. Fans were certainly not happy, and it only got worse with Seattle’s selection.

The Angels’ pick was not completely off the board. Kiley McDaniel rated him a 45 Future Value grade and the 18th overall prospect. The right-hander certainly could be a quality starter, but this missed opportunity could haunt LA for years to come. If Anderson becomes an ace, the Angeles will be kicking themselves, especially if Bremner disappoints.

The Mariners are holding the final wild-card spot heading into the All-Star break with the Angels just four games back. It appears Seattle got another one over on LA at the top of the 2025 draft. Anderson is heading to the Mariners, and the Angels only have themselves to blame for it.

The Los Angeles Angels got another college pitcher with the second overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, but it was not the one fans wanted. All supporters can do now is hope that Bremner becomes a standout in the team’s system. That is the only thing that will stop the burn from letting their rival get the top prospect.

