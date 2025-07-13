Ever since the Angels landed the second overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, most experts and fans assumed the organization would once again (and regrettably) select a college player in the first round. Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto and Christian Moore are all examples of this working out well, as the Angels have become incredibly well-known for fast-tracking their early picks to the majors. However, maybe the most well-respected MLB insider believes Perry Minasian and co. will go in a different direction this year.

About 20 minutes away from The Big A, right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez has morphed into one of the best prep pitching prospects in recent memory. He has been nothing short of elite throughout his high school career, and is now primed to be one of the first names called in the draft on Sunday night.

Law was not overly confident in his selection, writing "I believe it’s Hernandez, Liam Doyle or Kade Anderson here, with an outside chance it’s Jamie Arnold. Everyone seems to think the Angels are taking a pitcher, although I heard they met with Eli Willits again in the past few days." If the Angels do select Hernandez, there is a strong chance he will immediately become the organization's #1 prospect, replacing Caden Dana, George Klassen, and Christian Moore at the helm.

Hernandez's arsenal of pitches is by far the most mouth-watering of any pitching prospect. His fastball is already nearing triple digits at 19-years-old, and he still has time to grow into his 6'4" frame as he progresses through the minors. His secondary pitches (a changeup that induces tons of swing-and-miss, an MLB-ready curveball, and a developing slider) are all projected as plus pitches. The most impressive trait as a high school prospect is Hernandez's ability to consistently find the zone no matter what he is throwing. Scouts praise his work ethic and adaptability on top of that.

Hernandez is committed to Vanderbilt, so his signing bonus would like be at slot value if the Angels do select him no. 2. He is well worth that, as he offers the Angels a genuine front-of-the-rotation pitching prospect for an organization in desperate need of one. While he won't be able to progress as quickly as Halo fans have become used to with their top prospects, every sign points to Hernandez being well worth the wait if the Angels do wind up selecting the righty on Sunday.

