As the 2025 MLB Draft draws nearer and nearer, the Angels have an excellent opportunity to add to an already exciting young core in Anaheim. While all of the top selections have their pros and cons, Perry Minasian will be hoping to have a fifth straight solid selection in the first round. Before the Angels make that pick, though, let's look back at the past five years and see just how well the Angels have done in the first round.

Grading the Angels' last 5 first-round draft picks

2020 - LHP Reid Detmers, selected 10th overall

Grade: B-

When the Angels selected Reid Detmers, it was the first time the Angels had drafted a pitcher in the first round since 2014 and only the second college pitcher they had invested first round capital on since 2009. He progressed quickly, and eventually saw success as a starter until a rough 2024 season.

This year, he has turned into one of the best relievers in baseball and seems to be on track to start again for the Angels either this season or next. As of now, this selection has worked out quite well and if he can find success as a starter again, this grade will only go up.

2021 - RHP Sam Bachman, selected 9th overall

Grade: C-

The conversation surrounding Sam Bachman from Angels fans was tough from the start. Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker had just turned in one of the best seasons in recent years, and was falling in the draft. Perry Minasian, in his first draft with the Angels, opted for Bachman instead. There were concerns of his ability to last as a starter from the get-go, and those concerns have so far played out.

Despite missing time for various injuries, Bachman has fought through and been rock solid in the big leagues, but has only worked as a reliever. If he turns into an elite reliever for the Angels, this grade will only go up.

2022 - SS Zach Neto, selected 13th overall

Grade: A+

The 2022 Draft was, to put it simply, awful. Of the nine major leaguers who have debuted, five of them have a negative WAR per Baseball Reference, and three have earned a total career bWAR of one or less. The other player is Zach Neto, who has earned 9.3 bWAR in his career.

He has ascended to the inner circle of shortstops in MLB, and has to be one of the biggest All Star snubs across the entire MLB. He is the most valuable player on the Angels, and any conversations the Halos have about contending in the years to come revolve around Zach Neto.

2023 - 1B Nolan Schanuel, selected 11th overall

Grade: B+

Taking a first baseman in the first round is always going to get some negative comments, especially when they don't hit for the traditional power that is aligned to the position. Despite falling into that category, Nolan Schanuel has been an exceptional hitter since debuting in MLB just 40 days after being drafted. He has been the best and most consistent hitter on the Angels this season, and remains a key part of their playoff aspirations this year and for the rest of the 2020's.

2024 - 2B Christian Moore, selected 8th overall

Grade: B

Christian Moore's arrival in Anaheim put his name in the history books, but outside of some clutch hitting and better-than-expected defense, it is hard to put a grade on his season so far, so his minor league success definitely plays a role here. He is posting an OPS+ of 94 despite a .189 batting average, showing real signs of hope for the Tennessee product. Moore has also shown a willingness to tinker with things, making it easy to believe he'll do whatever it takes to be productive at the plate.

