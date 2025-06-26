The 40-40 Angels' army of first round picks are carrying the team in a major way. Zach Neto is the team's best player, and should not miss too much time with his shoulder issue. Nolan Schanuel is a professional hitter who regularly turns in great at bats. Jo Adell has 10 home runs so far this month, Taylor Ward has 19 for the season. Mike Trout is drawing walks in virtually every one of his plate appearances these days. Reid Detmers has never looked better in his role as a late-inning stopper, and the same goes for Sam Bachman.

Then, there's the newest addition to the team...and boy oh boy has the kid made a major impression.

Multiple game-tying or go-ahead HR in 8th or later of a game, Angels history:



Today Christian Moore

4/7/08 Torii Hunter

6/18/05 Vladimir Guerrero

6/12/96 Tim Wallach

6/18/61 Del Rice



The performances by Moore, Hunter and Guerrero included a walk-off homer each — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 25, 2025

Christian Moore's arrival just put him in rarefied air in LA Angels history

Only two players this season have two home runs in the 7th inning or later of a game that were either a game-tying or go-ahead bomb: Christian Moore and Mookie Betts. Moore is also one of nine players this season to have at least three game-tying or go-ahead home runs, with the others being Cal Raleigh, Manny Machado, Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado, Kyle Schwarber, Max Kepler, Gavin Sheets and Nick Kurtz. Pretty awesome group!

Speaking of awesome groups, Moore joining Torii Hunter, Vladimir Guerrero, Tim Wallach and Del Rice should make fans feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Hunter and Guerrero are both employees of the Angels, which makes it even cooler for Moore. Hopefully those two are giving Moore his props.

Being a clutch player really just means you are an awesome player. There is not necessarily a clutch gene, as players who show up in high leverage moments often show at many other points in games as well. However...that being said...the fact that the clutch player in question was playing in his 12th professional game and is still technically a prospect makes it so much more impressive.

Gene Wang/GettyImages

Also, don't sleep on Moore's defense. Moore already has an incredible 4-2 putout to gun down a Yankees baserunner, and made an impressive throw in mid-air to double up a Red Sox player at second base. Moore's biggest naysayers (looking at you, Keith Law) suggested he might need to move to the outfield eventually, and critiqued his infield instincts.

Moore has been a shot of adrenaline in the arm of this team. The Angels are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and the no. 8 pick in the 2024 draft has a .529 SLG in that span. Only Logan O'Hoppe and Jo Adell have a higher rate in that span. Moore's 18 total bases in the Angels' last 10 games is tied with Zach Neto for second most on the team...trailing Adell's 22. He fits the ethos of this team perfectly, and not just because he either hits an extra base hit or strikes out in most of his ABs. Moore is a fiery competitor who is fitting right into the clubhouse.

