Angels closer Kenley Jansen threw four pitches with significantly lower velocity than usual against the Red Sox on Monday, before indicating there was an issue around his shoulder or pectoral area, and he left the game alongside head trainer Mike Frostad. It was a scary sight for Angels fans, considering how lights-out the potential future Hall of Famer has been in save situations, and that his heir apparent in Ben Joyce is already out for the season.

Kenley Jansen said he’ll be available tomorrow. Just some cramping in his pec and neck. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 24, 2025

The Angels' relievers behind Kenley Jansen could make the closer expendable

That fear was eased after the game, with both Jansen and acting manager Ray Montgomery saying it was nothing more than cramp, but it raises an interesting question. If Jansen does get hurt – or, more optimistically, if he gets traded, as many have predicted - who can the Angels turn to for closing out games?

Jansen has converted all 15 of his save opportunities so far this year, meaning that only a handful of other pitchers have had the chance to nab even one. Reid Detmers has two, and has dominated in high-leverage situations recently, including striking out both batters he pitched to in a tough spot earlier in Monday’s win over the Red Sox. Going from spring training rotation front-runner to closer mid-way through the season would just be the latest twist in what has already been a fascinating year for Detmers. Becoming a closer who also happens to have a no-hitter to his name would not only add to the simmering speculation about whether his future lies in the rotation or the ‘pen, but also pretty much guarantee him immortality as a baseball trivia answer.

At the other end of his career arc, Hunter Strickland has been a closer before, picking up 14 saves for the 2018 Giants. He has seven more years on his arm now, and his velocity doesn’t live up to his “Southern Thunder” nickname, but he only allowed his first earned run of the season earlier this week, and he has shown over the last two years that he’s both willing, and able, to take the ball whenever needed. Like Jansen, he doesn’t overpower anyone, but pitches smartly, and with a truckload of confidence.

The only other member of the current bullpen to register a save so far this year (not counting Ryan Johnson, who is currently starting in High-A) is Ryan Zeferjahn. He’s been a solid arm this season, but has walked a wobbly tightrope too often in pressure spots to generate much confidence.

Sam Bachman, like Detmers, is a potential starter turned bullpen weapon. Before his callup, he was 3 for 3 in save opportunities with the Salt Lake Bees, and given his injury history, there’s a lot of temptation to see how he fares in high-leverage relief on a long-term basis.

Looking deeper into the minors, two members of the 2022 draft class, Samy Natera Jr. and Jared Southard, have been splitting the final outs between them at Triple-A Rocket City, with remarkably similar stats – both are 5 for 8 in saves, with ERA’s hovering around 3. Natera in particular raised a few eyebrows in Spring.

And finally, the Angels can cross their fingers and hope that Robert Stephenson just gets healthy enough to pitch more than one inning, never mind slot immediately into closing duties.

Thankfully all indications are that this isn’t a decision the Angels have to make immediately. But given that Jansen’s value at the trade deadline might be too high to ignore, and the fact that injuries can hit at any time, it is certainly one they should at least be thinking about.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout