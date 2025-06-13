Ron Washington says the quiet part out loud regarding Reid Detmers' role with Angels

It appears that as Reid Detmers goes, the Angels' bullpen goes. Detmers had an absolutely brutal beginning to the 2025 campaign, but the past month he has arguably been a top-ten reliever in all of baseball for the Angels. He not only transitioned from a starting pitcher to a relief pitcher in 2025, but he went from a swing guy out of the 'pen to a bona fide set-up man/late-inning option for Ron Washington. Well, it seems that instead of potentially becoming a closer one day, Wash thinks he will eventually transition back to the rotation.

Ron Washington says the quiet part out loud regarding Reid Detmers' role on Angels

Many Angels fans have been wondering if Detmers will make his way back to the starting rotation. It appears that "if" might actually be a "when." Despite Detmers and Hunter Strickland being the main catalysts behind the Angels' bullpen's massive turnaround, Washington indicated that this season might be anomalous in the University of Louisville product's career.

Ron Washington on Reid Detmers: “I believe when that guy gets back in the starting rotation, he's going to be a monster. He’s learned a lot.” — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 11, 2025

From May 13th on, Detmers' 14.14 K/9 ranks sixth among 144 relievers in all of baseball with at least 10 innings pitched during that stretch of time. In fact, his 22 strikeouts are the most among that group.

Detmers has not allowed a home run in over a month, and there has only been one extra base hit against him. His 0.64 ERA is tied for 12th and his 1.52 FIP rank 10th. Detmers is not doing it in a short sample size in that span either, as only 13 relievers have thrown more innings than his 14. Detmers has two saves as well, which makes Nolan Ryan, Mike Witt and him as the only pitchers in franchise history to record a no-hitter and at least one save.

Clearly, Detmers is not going anywhere anytime soon. Not only will the team not trade the pitcher who has long viewed as a prime change of scenery candidate, but he will not flip roles with Jack Kochanowicz despite the starter's struggles of late. Washington would not dare violate the recipe that has allowed Detmers' career resurgence this season.

Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks are free agents after the season, which could two spots open for Detmers and perhaps one of Caden Dana, George Klassen or Sam Aldegheri if the Angels do not pursue a starter in free agency.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout