3 underrated players the LA Angels are deeply missing (who will return this season)

The Angels might have endured the worst injury luck the past few years, and the 2025 season is off to a solid start in that regard. However, the team is not whole, and a down-trodden franchise like the Angels need every player they have on the field if they are to finally break their postseason drought. Furthermore, the Angels have several players on the 40-man roster who still have great upside and could immediately upgrade the major league team.

Everything this year has been gravy thus far. Angels fans are seeing what the team has and they are pleased. As the season goes along, however, the team needs to keep accumulating assets. The best assets the Angels could bring in are their injured players, and if they round out the roster than the Angels immediately become more formidable...in theory.

Who are some injured players who some fans might have forgotten about that could revitalize the Angels?

Yoán Moncada

Moncada is an imperfect player, largely due to his frequent unavailability over the years, but the Angels really do need him finally buck that trend.

Moncada has only played in eight games this season due to a sprained right thumb. The third base carousel the Angels' have encountered during the Anthony Rendon era needs to end. Moncada and Luis Rengifo need to be mainstays at the hot corner, and together they can provide aspects to the run production unit that they desperately need.

This season, the Angels' -0.2 fWAR from their third baseman ranks 25th in the league. Similarly, the Angels' third basemen's -1.3 defensive fWAR ranks 24th. As a team, Angels hitters' 6.5% BB% ranks 29th in the league. Guess what Yoán Moncada is elite at? Drawing walks and playing great defense.

Yes, Moncada has barely played this season but he was able to show how valuable he could be to the Angels' lineup. His 22.2% BB% is by far their top mark, and his 4.00 pitches per plate appearance ranks fourth behind Mike Trout, Travis d'Arnaud and Taylor Ward. The Angels need his talents at the plate to round out their seemingly one-dimensional offense. A switch-hitting, table-setting third baseman with defensive chops could turn this team from a fun story to a legitimate playoff team. Will Moncada be able to become that this season? The probability is low, but the Angels really need him to post consistently the rest of the way if they are going to position themselves for a playoff push.