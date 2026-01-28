3 veteran lefties the Angels could sign to fix a sudden bullpen void

The Los Angeles Angels certainly helped their lineup with the addition of Josh Lowe, but they lost a key member of their pitching staff in the process. The Angels lost left-hander Brock Burke to the Cincinnati Reds as part of that three-team deal to acquire Lowe, and to date, have not addressed the sudden need in the bullpen.

Seeing as how Burke was entering the final year of the arbitration window, and the Angels needed some outfield help, it's not as though the trade itself was a mistake. But Burke was one of just two left-handed relievers on the Angels' roster heading into spring training, and now Drew Pomeranz is the lone southpaw in the Halos' pen.

Burke appeared in 69 games for Los Angeles last season and logged nearly 62 innings of work. His 3.36 ERA was more than serviceable, and lefty did a tremendous job of keeping the ball on the ground (50.6% GB-rate). LA must find a suitable replacement, and scouring the free agent market for a veteran left-hander should be high on Perry Minasian's offseason list.

3 veteran left-handed relievers the Angels could sign to fix the void in the bullpen

Brent Suter, left-handed pitcher

Brent Suter has been around for quite some time and remains relatively effective. After spending the past two seasons pitching for his hometown Reds, Suter is back on the free agent market. Last season, Suter appeared in 48 games, including three starts as an opener, and posted a 4.52 ERA and 4.57 FIP.

While those numbers don't scream backend reliever, Suter is more than a viable option for the middle of the Angels bullpen. He signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract last offseason, and after a dip in production from 2024, one can assume that a similar deal might be enough to get Suter to sign on the dotted line.

Andrew Chafin, left-handed pitcher

Angels fans are quite familiar with Andrew Chafin, and it's mildly surprising that the two sides haven't decided to reunite this offseason. The southpaw was traded from the Washington Nationals midway through last season, and in 16 appearances out of LA's bullpen, Chafin posted an impressive 1.98 ERA with 8 punch outs over 13⅔ innings of work.

Chafin will be entering his age 36 season, but he continues to be one of the most effective mid-tier lefties in the game. Much like the Halos showed last summer, at the very least, Chafi represents a low-cost investment who can be flipped at the deadline. Chafin has played for multiple teams in each of the past three seasons.

Danny Coulombe, left-handed pitcher

Danny Coulombe was one of those forgotten players who struggled mightily with his new team after being dealt at the trade deadline. The lefty was dominant during his time with the Minnesota Twins (1.16 ERA and 31 strikeouts), but absolutely fell flat once he was traded to the Texas Rangers. After the deadline, Coulombe racked up a 5.25 in just 15 outings for Texas. He also spent time on the injured list with shoulder fatigue.

Coulombe didn't give up a single long ball until after he joined the Rangers, while also keeping the free passes to a minimum. If the Angels are looking for a high-upside lefty who also works at the backend of the bullpen, Coulombe could be the perfect choice.