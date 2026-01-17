Angels may have landed the wrong player in three-team trade with the Reds and Rays

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Angels pulled off a three-team trade that brought Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe to Anaheim. The Halos shipped right-handed pitching prospect Chris Clarke to the Rays as part of the deal, and the Cincinnati Reds acquired left-handed pitcher Brock Burke from the Halos. The Rays also received former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux.

The Angels essentially replaced the recently-departed Taylor Ward with Lowe. The former first-round pick is likely to set up shop in left (or center) field for the Halos next season. While he's coming off a disastrous campaign in 2025 — hitting just 220/.283/.366 — Lowe is two years removed from posting a .292/.335/.500 slash line with 20 home runs and 83 RBI. The Angels are hoping that's the version of Lowe they can unlock in 2026 after two injury-plagued seasons in Tampa.

It's curious, however, that Los Angeles chose Lowe over another player who was part of the three-team swap. Lux is coming off a mediocre season in Cincinnati, but is still a productive bat. Though he lacks any semblance of pop, Lux has a tremendous approach at the plate and just happens to play a position of need for the Angels. Did Perry Minasian chose the wrong player?

Would Gavin Lux have been the better fit for the Angels?

A side-by-side comparison of Lowe and Lux shows that they're eerily the same player in many respects. Since 2022, Lowe's hit .249/.305/.414 while Lux owns a .265/.339/.385 slash line. Both players have a 101 OPS+ over that four-year stint. Lowe has more pop, but Lux has more patience.

Interestingly enough, both players have played just over 400 games during that span. Lowe had been in and out of the Rays lineup for the past few seasons, and Lux missed all of 2023 with a knee injury.

What the trade ultimately comes down is positional fit. Though Lux has spent time in the outfield, he's much more suited for second base — a position the Angels haven't really addressed this offseason. Christian Moore has plenty of talent, but most feel as though he needs more seasoning in the minor leagues before returning to the big-league roster in 2026.

With that said, it's not as if the outfield is stacked with talent. Outside of Jo Adell, LA's outfield has very little depth and Lowe will help bolster that aspect of the roster. Maybe the Halos should give the Reds another call and see if one of Will Benson or Rece Hinds is available as well.

There is plenty of upside to Lowe. He's younger and comes with two more years of team control beyond what Lux would've provided. Whether or not Minasian and Co. made the correct call is debatable, but one thing is clear; the Angels need to keep adding to their Major League roster ahead of the 2026 season, otherwise their doomed to spend another season in the AL West cellar.