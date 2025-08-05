Jo Adell is having a career season when virtually everybody who followed him likely gave up on him. The 26-year-old outfielder has already reached career-best numbers in home runs and RBIs, signaling that his worst days as a big leaguer are behind him.

Unfortunately, Adell still does not appear to be out of that slump. He's yet to put together a full season , and the 2025 campaign has been no different. Halo fans were initially excited that Adell remained on the team despite being a late trade rumor ahead of the deadline. However, the tides are changing back in the direction that the Angels and their fans had thought were permanently in the rearview mirror.

Adell is struggling again, and this time, on both offense and defense. What does Los Angeles do with him now? Was Adell always destined to fall back into an unsuccessful pattern?

Jo Adell is falling into fate that Angels fans hoped would be avoided

Defensively, Adell has not lived to his potential. Amassing a league-worst seven errors, including five in centerfield, he is headed back to right field -- a position in which he became a finalist for a Gold Glove last year. The motivation behind calling Bryce Teodosio up was to get Gustavo Campero out of the every day batting order, but also to permanently move Adell out of center. He is among the worst players in Outs Above Average, Arm Value, and Arm Strength in 2025, which has quickly forced the Angels to make an adjustment in centerfield.

Following an offensive tirade in June, which included 11 home runs, Adell has come back down to earth. Entering Tuesday, he is 1-for-his-last-19 (1-for-15 in August) with seven strikeouts and no walks. This slump has dipped his on-base percentage for the season below .300.

Fans were even arguing that Adell should have be an All-Star this season, but he's slowed down to the point where it's unclear whether the club sees a long-term future with him. The once top prospect is arbitration eligible in 2026, though it may be a risk to keep him on the team next year despite keeping him on a cheap contract. The Angels' front office staff continues to say they want to be competitive and contend for the postseason, and if they ever reach that point, Jo Adell might find himself out of the picture.

