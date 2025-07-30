Fans are clamoring to know whether the Angels will buy, sell or do some combination in the next couple of days. Everyone is talking about Taylor Ward (some are foolishly throwing Reid Detmers and José Soriano's names out there as well), plus the team's rentals like Kenley Jansen, Yoán Moncada, Luis Rengifo and Tyler Anderson as players who could be dealt. Well, as the hot stove is wont to do, the Angels are receiving calls on one unexpected name. He emerged of late as somebody who could possibly be getting moved if someone meets the organization's asking price.

1 new MLB trade deadline rumor is emerging that will break Angels fans’ brains

FanSided's Robert Murray nonchalantly mentioned outfielder Jo Adell as a player the Angels will likely hold onto unless somebody overpays. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic just wrote this about the Angels: "Outfielders Taylor Ward (one more season of club control) and Jo Adell (two more) are both drawing significant interest. The Angels should at least explore what both might bring back in a thin market."

Wait...since when has Adell been on the block??

Once a top prospect in all of baseball, Adell has struggled mightily for pretty much the entirety of his MLB career. Angels fans wanted the former first round pick to get designated for assignment a couple months ago! Adell had as much trade value in May as a guy like Rengifo...i.e. none.

Well, the Angels' full-time centerfielder turned his entire career around in June. Adell is emerging as team leader, a consummate professional and one of the more intimidating presences the team has in the batter's box. Now, the All-Star snub has been struggling mightily since the break (only Travis d'Arnaud has a worse OPS than Adell in the second half so far), is still not the most reliable defender and his trade value is as high as its ever been. The Angels might even be able to land a top-100 prospect in baseball in return for Adell, whereas with Ward that prospect is dubious.

Teams receive a litany of calls from interested executives, so it's not unnatural for Adell's name to be brought up. With the Angels, Perry Minasian keeps his cards extremely close to his chest and rumors are difficult to extract from the closest reporters that track the team. Hearing Murray and Rosenthal throw Adell's name out as a potential trade chip was shocking, even if the logic of moving him make sense. Despite all of his warts, fans likely would want to hold onto Adell and build around him rather than ditch him while the rumors are flying. The Jo Show must live on!

