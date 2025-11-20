Christian Moore was a good first round pick in 2024, even though he went a pick before Pittsburgh's mega-prospect Konnor Griffin, and should play a massive role for the organization moving forward. He showed some flashes last season before hitting the injured list, then came back and lost the same impact he provided prior to.

When Moore will become the every day starting second baseman for a contending Los Angeles Angels contender is a big question, and many want him to win that role in 2026. However, if the Angels want to show they will contend next year then they might be better served acquiring a big league 2B and let Moore marinate in the minors some more.

Ideal Angels starting second baseman improbably accepts Tigers qualifying offer

One name Angels fans had at the top of their minds was Gleyber Torres. Throughout Torres' career with the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers, he showed that he can put the ball in play and draw walks at exceptional levels. The Angels need exactly that type of profile for their 2026 team, given the 2025 unit's historic strikeout rate. Well, the dream of actually bringing Torres to Anaheim died when the second baseman accepted his qualifying offer for ~$22 million.

The Angels made Torres a multi-year contract offer last offseason, and instead Torres wanted to go compete for the Tigers. A player accepting a qualifying offer is rare, as Nick Martinez was the lone player to sign his Q.O. last season. Every other player declined and entered free agency. Torres is not the best player in the world, but assuredly would have received several guaranteed years if he entered free agency.

The Angels will be facing an uphill battle to entice marquee free agents until they show that they provide players with up-to-par facilities and a reason to believe they can contend. Maybe free agents will like what they are building after they saw the team fleece the Baltimore Orioles in the Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez trade, as the team's young core just received another blue-chipper alongside Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, José Soriano and Reid Detmers.

The Angels could pivot if they do want to send Moore back to the minors to start the season. In terms of a trade partner, they could go after Tampa Bay's Brandon Lowe, St. Louis' Brendan Donavan, Cincinnati's Matt McLain or perhaps New York's Jeff McNeil or Luisangel Acuña. In terms of free agents there's Bo Bichette who would cost the Angels a whole heck of a lot, then several fall-back options like Jorge Polanco or Willi Castro. Of course, they could just re-sign Luis Rengifo.