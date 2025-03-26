The Angels' roster will look much different after July 31, 2025, than it does on opening day. While the team is still reeling from a franchise-worst 63-99 record in 2024, there are some solid veteran pieces on the roster though they might not be long-term fits as the team looks to be more competitive in 2025 before hopefully taking steps to truly contend in 2026.

As a result, certain veterans who may or may not have a place on the roster in 2026 may find themselves in the crosshairs of a needy contender willing to part with the assets that will make the Angels' long-term strategy more viable.

As always, contract status matters, and some though not all of these players if they aren't traded may walk for nothing in the offseason upping the urgency to get a deal done. These four players in particular are ones to watch closely during the first half, as promising performances may make them as good as gone once the trade deadline rolls around.

Lefty starter Tyler Anderson may find himself some new digs by the deadline

Quite a few contenders have seen key starting pitchers go down with injuries so far this spring, and in some cases, like the Yankees' Gerrit Cole, those crucial starters will be unavailable for the entire season.

As the slate of regular season action kicks off, more and more important starting pitchers for contenders will see IL-stints pop up, ramping up the urgency for their teams to make a move. The panic meter isn't as high right now as clubs evaluate their internal contingency plans, but some will inevitably come to the conclusion that reinforcements are needed.

While Tyler Anderson won't fill the void of an ace like Cole, the 35-year-old lefty is a solid mid-rotation option for a team that is looking to fill out depth over top-end talent. He'll be cheaper to acquire than the premier starters rumored to hit the block like Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Sandy Alcantara, which may make a deal more likely.

Anderson, 35, makes a reasonable $13 million this season in the final year of his deal, which makes him an attractive option as an affordable rental. Trade rumors have swirled around him before, but now in his walk year, the Halos might be more motivated to move him.

Additionally, the Angels have a budding collection of young arms waiting in the wings. Both Reid Detmers and Jack Kochanowicz will leave spring training deserving of a rotation spot, though only one will be given that opportunity.

Furthermore, Sam Aldegheri, Caden Dana, Chase Silseth, and perhaps even George Klassen could push for a look in the rotation later on in the year, and are primed to claim rotation spots in 2026 and beyond.

If Anderson can put up a first half reminiscent of the 2.97 ERA in 118 innings which earned him his second-career All-Star selection last year, the interest will only grow. However, if he pitches like he did last year down the stretch, a 5.43 ERA in 61.1 innings, the return on him would be minimal and a trade would likely only be about clearing a roster spot.

As a result, he'll be one of the most important players to watch in the first half, and if he's successful, the crafty lefty could fetch an intriguing return package at the deadline. If not, he'll still likely be on the move in favor of a younger arm who fits better with the Halos' long-term vision.