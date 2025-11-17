4 Angels free agents team should bring back for 2026

The Angels' class of free agents they are losing this season is not an overly impressive one. None of the 10 players likely garnered even a conversation about if they deserved the qualifying offer (valued at just over $22 million), and there is a strong chance only one or two of them return to Anaheim. But even if the likelihood is low, these five Halos from last season deserve an offer from Perry Minasian and the front office this offseason.

5 2025 Angels the team should bring back this offseason

Kenley Jansen

Most Angels fans will not need convincing when it comes to bringing Kenley Jansen back. He was the best closer the team has had in a long time. He is going to be a hot commodity this off season, and he could be interested in joining a team closer to contention. While bringing Jansen back would be nice, the Angels have a lot of holes and cannot get caught up in a bidding war for the veteran reliever.

Hunter Strickland

The Angels have brought Hunter Strickland into the organization three seperate times, and why not bring him back once again? In 19 games, Strickland posted a 3.27 ERA for the Halos this past season. He is going to be a low-cost reliever for some team in 2026, and therefore brings little risk with him. In a league where teams can never have enough bullpen arms, Strickland would be a valuable piece for the Angels (either by helping win games or by being traded at the deadline).

Andrew Chafin

Similar thinking as Strickland for Andrew Chafin - he is a low-cost, solid arm for the bullpen. An even more impressive 2025 season, Chafin posted a 1.98 ERA for the Angels after they acquired him at the trade deadline and was huge in providing stability in the middle innings for the bullpen. He seemed to enjoy his time in Anaheim despite previous comments made that had fans expecting otherwise. Strickland and Chafin would be a good start to rebuilding this Angels' bullpen for 2026.

Luis Rengifo

After going through a slump that had him ranked as one of the worst players in baseball for the first two months, Luis Rengifo was able to turn his season around and is now an intriguing free agent option. He was a Gold Glove finalist at second base and was an exceptional hitter over the summer months. His versatility would be a huge asset for an Angels infield that has question marks at both third base and second base.