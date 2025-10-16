The Angels crop of upcoming free agents is not the best in the league - not even close, really - but it does contain a handful of names that were solid contributors at times in 2025 and offer reasonable upside going into the 2026 season. Whether due to injuries or slumps in 2025, some of these names should find more success in 2026 and thus could find themselves desired by a handful of teams. And while each provides value to the Halos, there needs to be a limit to how much the team is willing to spend to bring these Angels back to Anaheim.

3 LA Angels free agents to avoid overpaying during the offseason

Luis Rengifo

2025 was a tale of two seasons for Luis Rengifo. He was among the worst hitters in baseball for the first half of the season, but eventually turned things around in July and became a somewhat consistent contributor for the Halos. He has long been linked to the New York Yankees as a trade candidate, and could find himself in negotiations with the Bronx Bombers. While he could certainly come back to Anaheim as a starter or super utility man off the bench, the money that New York can flaunt could overwhelm the Angels. And if that’s the case, their money will best be spent elsewhere.

Yoán Moncada

A similar case to Rengifo, Moncada had an up-and-down season. When he was healthy, he slugged the ball at a 116 OPS+ rate. But he was not healthy very consistently. His injuries could lower his price tag enough for the Angels to keep him in town as a bench piece/designated hitter option (his defense at third base was atrocious), but if a high spending team believes in his bat enough then the price could go too high for the Angels to match.

Kenley Jansen

Angels fans quickly grew attached to Kenley Jansen. Having one of the best closers of all time on the team was a huge bonus, and the team and Jansen both appear open to a reunion as Jansen wants to pitch for four more years. The groundwork for a deal was laid out thanks to the Arnoldis Chapman-Red Sox agreement, but if the price tag creeps past that the Angels may be at a crossroads. Their bullpen is shallow as is, and if Jansen gets too expensive the team may have to pin their hopes of a reliable bullpen on Ben Joyce and Sam Bachman’s health next season (and that is a bold, bold choice).