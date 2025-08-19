Since 2022, Luis Rengifo has been a reliable bat for the Los Angeles Angels. The 28-year-old infielder entered the 2025 campaign with a 100 OPS+ or better in three straight seasons, and has even become an under-the-radar fan favorite.

So, it made sense for Halos fans to think he'd be just as good this year, right? Somewhere along the way, unfortunately, Rengifo lost touch with his consistent hitting abilities, batting .187 in the month of May, followed by a 3-for-21 start to June.

But that version of Rengifo appears to be gone, as he's starting to light up the box score once again from the bottom of the lineup. On Sunday in Sacramento, Rengifo smoked a pinch-hit two-run triple in the 10th inning, which puts an exclamation on his recent offensive tirade.

From slump to spark: How Angels' Luis Rengifo found his swing again

call it Vans 'cause it's off the wall 👟 pic.twitter.com/PMS6QWY9g4 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 17, 2025

LA Angels' Luis Rengifo is hitting well once again in final months of his contract

Rengifo was potentially a trade candidate ahead of the 2025 deadline, but Los Angeles wisely kept him on the team. Entering Monday, Rengifo is batting .308 in August, hitting safely in eight of his last 10 games, which includes four multi-hit games, nine runs scored, six RBIs, and two walks.

Now, what does this mean for Rengifo and his future with the Angels? He becomes an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, and as the Angels try to spruce up their roster for a strong 2026 season, they'll need to decide if Rengifo is worth hanging on to.

A career Angel, Rengifo was an above average hitter from 2022-24, and up until the last month or so, his best days seemed to be behind him. His offensive prowess is back, and if he can continue hitting well over the final 38 games, it will be difficult to let him walk.

Rengifo is a proven asset to this franchise, and maybe one slump shouldn't be the nail in the coffin for him. On another brighter note, he won't cost Los Angeles much, either, which would allow them to shop in other areas to improve the team.

