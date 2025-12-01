4 Angels most likely to be traded during Winter Meetings

The Angels and the entirety of MLB is about to converge at the Winter Meetings next week in Orlando, Florida. Free agents will sign, trade rumors will fly left and right, and odds are Perry Minasian's busy offseason continues throughout the meetings. With the Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez trade giving the Angels financial flexibility they did not previously have, the team could be in on any free agent they desire. The reports of the team working on buying out Anthony Rendon only builds on that financial might. However, while free agency may be the focus for fans, this team is built on trades under Perry Minasian. He has pulled off heists in the offseason and at the trade deadline, and these four Angels are names to watch as he continues to fight for his job in Anaheim.

4 Angels most likely to be traded at Winter Meetings

Jorge Soler

If the Angels are going to continue dumping salary, Jorge Soler will be the first name they trade away. His $14 million salary for 2026 would give the Angels even more money to burn this offseason, and could be the difference in their ability to genuinely contend for a playoff spot. Soler is restricted to designated hitting, and his offense fell off in 2025 as he battled injuries. Attaching a prospect to Soler would be worth it for the Angels, especially if they have a deal for any of the top free agents they can now afford in the works.

Robert Stephenson

The Robert Stephenson signing has never gotten off the ground, as he underwent Tommy John before ever debuting for the Angels. A similar thought process to Soler, the Angels could likely get off his $11 million salary for free if they wish. He pitched effectively in 2025 when he was healthy, and a desperate team may be willing to bet on the upside of Stephenson.

Logan O'Hoppe

O'Hoppe was briefly mentioned in trade rumors earlier this year, but nothing more than his name being thrown out. Still, if a team is looking to take a swing on a young, affordable catcher after a down season in 2025 then O'Hoppe is the guy. He took responsibility for his down season, and he and the Angels seem to have full faith in his ability to rejoin this young core in Anaheim.

Jo Adell

This would be the biggest trade of the offseason thus far if it came to fruition. No one expected the Angels to get a return as good as Grayson Rodriguez for Taylor Ward, and it must have Minasian wondering what he could get for Adell considering he is younger, better, and under control for two years rather than one. If the Angels make a splash signing for an outfielder (Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker), trading Adell for elite starting pitching makes a lot of sense. While unlikely, this could wind up being the best name traded this offseason.