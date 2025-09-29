As the Angels put yet another losing season in the rear-view, they enter the off season with major decisions to make throughout the organisation. From Perry Minasian down, nobody’s job is entirely safe. When it comes to the roster, some of those calls are made simpler due to contract expirations – the question of extending Luis Rengifo, for example, should now finally be moot. But there are others players who, for varying reasons, shouldn’t necessarily be banking on a return to Anaheim in 2026.

4 Angels players (and 1 coach) who don't deserve to be back in 2026

Jorge Soler

In many ways, Soler became redundant this season through no fault of his own. He was signed as a DH, with the team optimistically (or foolishly) believing that Mike Trout would be locking down right field all year long. Trout’s injury, and slow recovery, meant that although he played more games than he has in recent memory, he did so in what was ostensibly Soler’s place.

Soler struggled to stay on the field too, only making it into 82 games, and even when he was there he was a shadow of himself. He put up -0.5 WAR, hit just .215, and, most disappointingly, only slugged .387 with 12 home runs. His defence wasn’t as bad as expected (amazingly, he didn’t commit a single error in 315.2 innings) but with Jo Adell clearly more comfortable in right than he is in centre, Soler simply became a spare part.

Soler has one year remaining at $13million, and should still be tradable, even if the Angels end up eating some of that money.

Sam Bachman

The Angels have had some success recently with taking former highly regarded starters who have struggled, or battled injury, and turning them into effective relievers. Reid Detmers was a revelation for much of 2025, making the decision of where he pitches next season one of the more intriguing storylines to watch in Spring Training, and Chase Silseth may follow a similar path if he can ever stay healthy.

Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Sam Bachman has not been one of these success stories. After missing all of 2024, he got into 22 games this season, a small sample size for sure, but the results were not great. He pitched to a 6.52 ERA, giving up 22 hits in 19.1 innings of relief, leading to a 67 ERA+. There are still some glimmers of hope – 18 strikeouts, and only one HR allowed – but there are also a pile of pitchers in the minor leagues looking for a shot, and it feels like Bachman’s leash is running out.

It may sound harsh, but the Angels need to take a hard look at their expectations. The time is coming to admit that Bachman simply isn’t living up to them.

Taylor Ward

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Angels | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Ward has gone the opposite way from the first two players in the list, by playing so well that trading him might just be the smartest move the club makes this offseason. Ward has demolished his previous career marks in home runs, extra base hits, runs scored and RBI, while playing all but a handful of the team’s games. He’s also only hit .228, and been guilty of some lackadaisical baserunning and defence, but he’s only earning $7.825million and remains arbitration eligible next year. In other words, he’s as valuable a trade piece as the Angels have, one of the only players they could move for Major League ready talent, as opposed to prospects. Ward has been the centre of trade rumours for years, and the Angels have resisted, but this offseason they could essentially name their price. With Matthew Lugo, Kyren Paris and Bryce Teodosio ready to compete for everyday outfield duties, and the chance to pick up a legitimate haul in exchange, they’d be remiss not to be shopping Ward despite his huge offensive contributions this season.

Anthony Rendon

Ok, time to address the completely obvious. Currently, the Angels start every season with a 39-man roster. One spot is rendered entirely useless by the multi-million-dollar pile of elephant dung in the room, and his contract is not going away. But that doesn’t mean he can’t.

Rendon was conspicuous by his absence in 2025, and while that meant third base was a revolving door, it also meant a total lack of headlines swirling around attitude problems and his desire or lack thereof to even play. Write a cheque, and let him walk away. Release him, DFA him, give him a front office, but if Rendon is anywhere near Spring Training in 2026, someone should channel Major League and move his bunk into the car park.

Johnny Washington

Los Angeles Angels v Baltimore Orioles | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

Finally, one change in the coaching staff is essential, regardless of what happens with the GM and Manager.

This season, the Angels offense has had a vividly spilt personality. They’re top 5 in the league in home runs, yet stand alone at number one in strikeouts. They became just the fifth team in MLB history to strike out more than 1600 times, and seriously threatened the all-time mark of 1654 held by the 2023 Twins. Certainly, some individual players had rough years - Mike Trout, take a bow – but this was a team-wide malaise. Of the seven position players who played more than 100 games, only Nolan Schanuel struck out fewer than 100 times.

As hitting coach, Washington has to take the blame. He’s repeatedly preached an approach of:

"“…ending the at-bat when we want to end it”" Johnny Washington, to Sam Blum

But when that approach leads to all those strikeouts, as well as being near the bottom of the league in walks, on-base percentage and team batting average, all the home run fireworks are worthless. A new approach is desperately needed.

These changes are only the tip of the iceberg for a team missing October baseball the same way they have since 2014. For long suffering Angels fans, even if they all happen, they would only be a start in addressing what has become a depressingly familiar situation: wondering when this organisation will rise from the ashes to contend once again.

