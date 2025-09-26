There is a high percentage chance the Angels make some major changes to their main decision-makers in the coming days. Both general manager Perry Minasian and now-interim manager Ray Montgomery are wrapping up their fifth year with the organization. Given the team's recent history, it stands to reason that Arte Moreno and John Carpino will take a good, hard look at the status of their team to see if Minasian and Montgomery have helped bring it along or set it back. Let's just say, it would be surprising if Moreno and Carpino are going to come away more impressed with the body of work.

Angels Rumors: Managerial and front office decisions to be made in short order

Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com: "The Angels have been holding their exit interviews with the coaching staff, and interim manager Ray Montgomery said everything remains up in the air, including his status with the organization." Exit interviews are a standard practice in baseball, but there might be a certain amount of skepticism in the air regarding the state of the organization.

There's going to be a lot of explaining to do, as there should be some direct questions the coaches and front office need to answer for. Why are the hitters striking out at a historic rate? Where's the progress on pitching development? Why did the Angels just finish last in the division in back-to-back years for the first time since 1974 and 1975? Why did Mike Trout just have the worst year of his career outside of his rookie season?

Perry Minasian does have another year on his contract, but Moreno and Carpino are not above axing a guy before his contract is up. Ray Montgomery might accept a bench coach role once again if they move him out of the top-spot, but maybe he'll use a demotion as an excuse to pursue external opportunities? The X-factor in all of this is Ron Washington, who the team does have an option on for 2026. Wash is on the record as to saying that he wants to manage again, and the coaching staff certainly will want him to return (or Montgomery for that matter) because if they bring in a new manager than many of them are likely toast.

Moreno and Carpino have plenty of internal options for manager in 2026 and beyond in Torii Hunter and Albert Pujols. Finding a new GM might be tougher, as Moreno and Carpino need more of a lackey than an independent thinker for that role. Moreno is well-known as the most meddling owner in baseball, and maybe all of North American sports?

Prediction: Minasian stays, Montgomery goes back to bench coach, Washington gets hired as special assistant to the GM, and Torii Hunter becomes manager.

More LA Angels Rumors from Halo Hangout