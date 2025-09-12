One of the more intriguing subplots of the Angels season has been Mike Trout's spot in the batting order. The GOAT has virtually hit second in the Angels batting order his entire career, yet Ron Washington began the season with him hitting third (Trout's been hitting third for the majority of the season, but does have 16 games in his normal 2-spot in the lineup). After Trout returned from the injured list at the end of May, Wash stupefyingly slotted him into both the 5 and 6-hole which he had not done since his rookie season in 2011! Now, he has a brand new spot in the batting order that partially has to do with Trout's diminishing skill-set.

Mike Trout's new spot in the batting order is spot on evaluation by the Angels

Interim manager Ray Montgomery said, "Mike Trout is Mike Trout. Anytime he’s in the lineup and hitting first, he gets more at-bats, which for me is all the better” regarding batting him leadoff as of late. Trout hit first in a game against Minnesota on April 27th, and now has been settled into batting leadoff in the Angels' last five games (from September 7th on). Montgomery cited wanting to get the future first ballot Hall of Famer more ABs, but also claimed that he has not been as good in the same presser.

“We understand the last 50 to 100 plate appearances, it hasn’t been vintage Mike, but I’m sure if you talk to him, he’s going to be doing everything he can to get back to where he’s comfortable. He’s still very productive. It’s just not MVP Mike from 10 years ago. If you ask anybody, as they progress in their career, if you held them to the standard of their best years, I think you’re going to get that drop off. I’m sure he wants to do more. He would tell you that.”

Despite the slight contradiction in saying "he's Mike Trout and we want to get him more ABs" and "he's not vintage Trout," Montgomery is correct in wanting to bat him leadoff. Trout's numbers across the board are down, save for his BB%. Trout is sporting a 16.5% BB%, which is above his career average of 14.9%. His ability to draw walks this season are truly the only way in which he has been better than he has been in his peak seasons, and it just so happens that seeing a lot of pitches when hitting leadoff/ getting on base any way necessary is one of the most important traits a leadoff hitter can have.

If Trout is not going to out-slug Zach Neto, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell or even Yoán Moncada, it makes total sense to slot him ahead of those guys in the batting order to turn their solo HRs into 2-run shots. Trout's .368 OBP is well below his career average, but it is still the single best mark of any Angels hitter this year. Also, the experiment is working! In his last five games, Trout is slashing .368/.480/.579/1.059 and finally clubbed home run no. 399. Granted, the last five games occurred against the horrid A's and Twins, plus the Mariners who Trout has completely dominated his whole career.

Will Trout batting leadoff continue the rest of the season? Only time will tell, especially since the Angels have moved him around in the lineup more than they ever have this year. Since Trout is performing well with the change, it stands to reason Montgomery will set it and forget it for the foreseeable future.

