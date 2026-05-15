3 Angels players that will almost definitely be gone by June 1

When a team starts as poorly as the Los Angeles Angels have in 2026, change is inevitable. Even if the changes are unlikely to make a radical difference, executives and coaches in this position simply do not have the luxury of just accepting their reality. They have to show progress and the ability to implement change, or they are going to get shown the door rather quickly. However, the Angels present some unique roster challenges.

In short, the list of players who have played well is very small. Change may be coming for sure, but LA isn't going to completely replace its roster at any point, as that is too expensive and not feasible in the middle of the season, even with infinite money. However, this does mean that there are a few players that we can expect to be on the chopping block very soon.

Here are the Angels players who aren't going to last on the roster much longer

If we are honest with ourselves, the odds that ALL of these players will be gone aren't great. While there are strong cases to be made for each one, swapping out four players over the course of a couple of weeks is hard to do, especially if unexpected injuries occur. However, it won’t surprise us at all if these guys don't survive the month of May.

Alek Manoah

The Angels are trying to sell Alek Manoah's five scoreless innings against the Guardians as a good sign. While the result was good, the reality is that he walked five batters in those five innings, and he was extremely lucky to survive at all when the hardest he could throw was in the high 80's. The Angels will probably try him a few more times to make sure, but it would be an upset if he were taking the mound for LA in June.

Jose Fermin

Jose Fermin might be the most speculative option on this list, but it is also hard to figure out exactly what his purpose in the Angels' bullpen is, and that wouldn't be as good or better off with almost any other reliever. Yes, Fermin has the velocity and spin to be good, but he is working on his second straight season with a mid-to-high 4's ERA, and he both walks too many guys and gives up a lot of hard contact. If LA tries at all to build quality bullpen depth, Fermin could be the odd man out.

Yoan Moncada

We've been predicting Yoan Moncada's departure for a while, and it is honestly a miracle that he has survived thus far, given how bad he has been. However, the Angels haven't really had a great replacement available for him, and Christian Moore started the season slowly while learning the ropes at third base and then suffered a leg injury that cost him a couple of weeks. However, Moore is back now, and his bat has been heating up, going back to when he got hurt. At some point, giving Moore a shot just makes more sense than standing pat with Moncada and his .600ish OPS.