Angels heading toward an obvious infield switch that feels inevitable

The Los Angeles Angels have a Yoan Moncada problem on their hands. It shouldn't be a surprise, and they should have seen it coming. After all, the idea of Moncada is generally much more appealing than the reality he brings.

The former No. 1 prospect in baseball is whiffing at an uncomfortably high 35.3% rate while producing little power with a .107 ISO. His bat is completely asleep with a .107/.265/.214 through eight games. He's making mental errors in the field now, too. Moncada's injury history over the last several years has made it seem like lengthy IL stints are the expectation rather than the exception.

All in all, it's a real issue. Last year, Moncada posted a solid 117 wRC+, but of course was limited to just 84 games due to injuries. Defensively, he was a train wreck at the hot corner, posting -13 Outs Above Average and -10 defensive runs saved, both of which represented the worst performance by all MLB third basemen, and remember, these are cumulative stats, and Moncada had missed half the season. Had he played the full year and kept up that rate, he'd be the worst defender at third base in the league by leaps and bounds.

We're at the point where it's hard to see how Moncada provides any value. The likely hood that he hits at a rate to support that level of defensive ineptitude. Fortunately, the Angels will soon have an alternative. Vaughn Grissom's rehab assignment at Salt Lake is underway, and once he returns the move has to be inserting him at second base and moving Oswald Peraza to third. Moncada then would be planted firmly on the bench.

Benching Yoan Moncada for Oswald Peraza and Vaughn Grissom is the best thing for the Angels' present and future

The Angels had the most abysmal defense in the league last year and did very little to improve their fielding this offseason. Bringing Moncada back only exacerbated this deficiency.

Peraza came up as a shortstop, but has played third base more than any other position throughout his career. He's been pretty solid defensively there, too, posting 5 DRS and 1 OAA over 382 2/3 innings last year. Grissom hasn't been a great defender at second base over his career, but his subpar glove work combined with Peraza's abilities at third is still a better configuration than Peraza at second and Moncada at the hot corner.

Big picture, this change could be much more meaningful for Los Angeles. The overarching criticism of the Angels' strategy is that there is none. The team doesn't have the veteran horses to contend, but also has a barren cupboard when it comes to young talent.

Pivoting towards youth, especially at the expense of veterans who aren't pulling their weight, should be the only path forward. Peraza and Grissom are both 25, while Moncada turns 31 on May 27. Hoping to find a diamond in the rough for one or both of these 25-year-old former top prospects makes more sense than hoping a 31-year-old former top prospect finally lives up to his potential.

There's a chance that Grissom is no better than Moncada. In fact, that might be the most likely outcome. Even if that's the case, the Angels lose nothing. Best-case scenario, they find a piece that can help build a brighter future. That's a worthwhile gamble, and it must be taken.