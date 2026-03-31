Yoán Moncada just forced Kurt Suzuki into a decision the Angels can’t delay

Okay, we're not even a full week into the 2026 season, but it's become painfully obvious to even the most casual Los Angeles Angels fan that Yoán Moncada has no business being in the starting lineup. If you want to take it one step further and claim that he has no business on the team at all, you're not going to receive a harsh rebuke from most of the LA faithful.

Moncada has been horrific. He has just two hits (.118) through the Angels' first five games, though one of those left the ballpark. But his struggles go far beyond just the plate and into the field as well.

Monday's contest against the Chicago Cubs was the latest in a series of foibles for the Angels' infielder. With one out and a runner on third base, Cubs catcher Carson Kelly blistered a ball up the middle that was snagged by second baseman Oswald Peraza. Chicago's centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong broke toward home plate, but needed to get back to third to escape a 4-6 double play.

The line drive out caused a force play at third, but Moncada seemed to have forgotten the very basics of the sport. Rather than just placing his foot on the bag upon receiving the throw from Peraza, he inexplicably tried to tag the runner. The inning continued, and because of Moncada's unfathomably asinine mistake, the Cubs added another two runs to the board during the bottom of the third inning.

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki needs to send a message to Yoán Moncada

Moncada's mistake, however, now gives Kurt Suzuki an opportunity to show what kind of leader he'll be. The new Angels' skipper can gloss over Moncada's err in judgment — and the other two errors he's committed through the first five games — and continue to trot him out as the team's third baseman. Or, he can stop treating Moncada with kid gloves and sit his keister down on the bench.

Obviously, doing so would create a void at third base, but the Angels added Jeimer Candelario to the Opening Day roster last week. Since his elevation, however, Candelario hasn't started a single game and has just one at-bat.

Candelario's defense isn't Gold Glove-caliber by any means, but it's been Moncada's lack of effort and the absence of a baseball IQ that have been so striking to begin the season. While it's certainly fair to ask how much better Candelario will be in the Angels' starting lineup, he can't be any worse than Moncada.

Suzuki has a chance to make a switch — and a statement — and he needs to do so before Tuesday's game against the Cubs.