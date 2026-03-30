It only took the Angels one series to have instant regret over polarizing offseason move

Third base was a mystery for the Los Angeles Angels during the offseason. The Angels weren't overly motivated to find an upgrade at the position, and that led to the return of Yoán Moncada on a one-year deal worth $4 million.

It was a cheaper deal than his contract with LA last year, so no one really batted an eye, but spring training was a reminder that Moncada may not be the answer at the hot corner. Four games into the regular season, that reminder remains valid.

Moncada's adventure at third base over the weekend was awful in every way. Watching Moncada in the field was an adventure, as he registered both a fielding error and a throwing error. At the plate, he wasn't any better. The former top prospect collected one hit in 19 plate appearances with four strikeouts.

No one was expecting the Angels to be serious suitors for Alex Bregman or Eugenio Suarez during the offseason, but there was reasonable hope that they would have found a more sustainable option than Moncada. He was fine during his run as the Angels' last year, but important context is that it was only 84 games.

Angels can't avoid the Yoán Moncada problem for too long

not being the answer at third base isn't news to the Angels fanbase. During spring training, the Halos opted to give Christian Moore a run at third base. While he was vying to be the Angels' Opening Day second baseman, there was a thought that his experiment at third base could be seen as the team looking for different answers at the position.

The Angels shouldn't feel tied to Moncada. Given the contract he signed, he's a trade chip if things go according to plan. If not, the Angels have no reason to give Moncada an extended look at third base.

Along those lines, Angels fans should already be on Christian Moore watch. The 2026 season needs to help LA identify players at positions who could be long-term answers. Moore certainly could be an answer at second base in the years, but for now, the move needs to give him a run at third base. Continuing to start Moncada would just be a waste of everyone's time.