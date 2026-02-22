Angels’ current plans for Christian Moore hint at lack of confidence with offseason reunion

The Los Angeles Angels recently bringing Adam Frazier into camp with a reminder that their infield isn't quite settled. The expectation is that former first-round pick Christian Moore will serve as the primary second baseman, but the early days of spring training may have served as an indictment of an offseason reunion the Angels had.

Moore has been getting reps at third base, which is....curious. First, it's not as if Moore's footing on the Opening Day roster is on solid ground. Sure, he's likely to win the starting second base job, but his struggles last year don't rule out a potential return to Triple-A.

But, beyond that, the Angels being eager to give Moore at third base may not speak highly of their trust in Yoan Moncada. Rather than entertain a potential pursuit of Alex Bregman or Eugenio Suarez in free agency, the Angels handed Moncada $4 million to return as the team's third baseman.

Angels' latest experiment with Christian Moore doesn't bode well for Yoan Moncada

Angels fans got a first-hand look at the Yoan Moncada experience last season. He was once the top prospect in all of baseball, but injuries have silenced the hype that once surrounded him. He hasn't played in over 100 games in a sense over the last three years, and the last time he even sniffed playing every day was when he appeared in 144 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2021.

Moncada's first year with the Angels was limited to just 84 games, but he flashed enough offense for the Angels to take advantage of his non-existent market this offseason. The 30-year-old posted a 117 wRC+ with 11 home runs.

If the Angels get that level of production for the duration of the 2026 season, it's easily going to be one of the best signings made by any team over the offseason. The problem is that expecting Moncada to be healthy often leads to disappointment.

Moncada's lack of availability is likely at the center of their decision to give Moore reps at the hot corner. It's an insurance plan while seeing if Moore can also expand upon his value to the major league roster.