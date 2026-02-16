Angels low-risk signing could be an unexpected Opening Day factor

The Los Angeles Angels made an aggressive move at the start of the offseason, trading Taylor Ward for oft-injured starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. At the time, the hope was that the move signaled the start to an active offseason for the Halos, but they largely flew under the radar during the months that followed. The Angels sought out low-risk moves, and that trend has continued after the start of spring training. Veteran infielder Adam Frazier is arriving at Angels' camp on a minor-league deal that includes an invite to spring training.

After spending the first six years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, including an All-Star appearance in 2021, Frazier has turned into a journeyman infielder over the last four years.

The 34-year-old has had stops with the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, and a return to the Pirates.

Adam Frazier already feels like a lock to make the Angels' Opening Day roster

Frazier appeared to be entering the twilight of his career from 2022 through 2024, struggling to find offensive success throughout his stops. He split the 2025 season between the Pirates and Royals, slashing .267/.319/.365 in 459 plate appearances. A sign that he is still capable of being an ideal bench piece for a major league team.

Not to mention, Frazier should provide the Angels with some much-needed veteran stability in the infield. Christian Moore is a clear candidate to return to the minors if he gets off to a slow start to the season, and Yoan Moncada will always be an injury concern at third base. With Vaughn Grissom being the only infield option on the bench, credit to the Angels for the low-risk find of Frazier this late in free agency.

Frazier is also capable of playing the corner outfield spots, something that could have added importance for the Angels, considering the looming health questions surrounding Mike Trout.

For the aisle that the Angels have elected to shop in this offseason, Frazier certainly isn't a bad move. Though it's not a move that moves the needle closer to Los Angeles contending in 2026. Perhaps all the low-risk moves the Angels made this offseason pay off, and they are a surprise team. But right now, it's a familiar feeling of mediocrity surrounding this team.