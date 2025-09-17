As the Angels prepare for the 2026 season early given their now-official postseason elimination, things are looking murky to say the least. This is a team that was fighting for a Wild Card spot for half of the season (fighting may be a stretch, but nonetheless), but their outlook for 2026 is complicated. A good starting point is figuring out how many Angels starters they can write in pen on the lineup card. While injuries are unpredictable, factors like trades, free agency, and potential upgrades are taken into account for this list.

4 Angels players who have locked up their starting jobs for 2026

Mike Trout

Despite reported internal concerns about the decline of Mike Trout, his name will be in the Angels' starting lineup until Trout does not want it to be anymore. Whether in right field or as the designated hitter, Trout will continue building on his Hall of Fame resume while attempting to guide the Halos back to the playoffs for this first time since 2014.

Zach Neto

Arguably the biggest success of the 2025 season for the Halos was the ascension of Zach Neto. The shortstop has put his name among the very best in the entire league, and expectations for his 2026 season are going to be high. Going into the off season healthy will be huge for Neto, as he will spend the months enhancing his game rather than rehabbing an injury as he did last year.

Yusei Kikuchi

One of the best signings of the Perry Minasian Era in Anaheim, Yusei Kikuchi provided consistency and reliability all season for the Angels. And given his contract - Kikuchi was signed for three years, $63 million - he is an incredible bargain for an Angels organization in desperate need of starting pitching. He is too reliable and signed for too good of a deal for the Angels to consider trading him (which the team may just do with Jose Soriano after he drew interest at the deadline).

Jo Adell or Taylor Ward

It would be tremendous if the Angels were able to bring back both of these names as the starting corner outfielders in Anaheim next season. However, there are a number of factors that could lead to the Angels having to trade one of their star sluggers. Jo Adell's breakout and Taylor Ward's slugging were exciting story lines this season in Anaheim, but for the sake of the overall team it may be best to utilize their wealth in the outfield to make another position more sustainable.

