4 Angels prospects team must hold onto through the offseason

As the off season begins and the Angels and their fans focus in on free agency, there can be no lost thoughts about the trade market. With players as elite as Tarik Skubal already in the rumor mill, the Angels could try to put together an elite package for the star. Much like the Angels need to hang up on any phone calls about Zach Neto's availability, they need to be decisive about which prospects to hold onto through the Winter.

4 Angels prospects team must hold onto in 2026

Outfielder Nelson Rada

Arguably the Angels prospect with the biggest support group among fans, Nelson Rada has been flying through the Halos' farm system. The outfielder has always had the defensive ability to contend for a Gold Glove in the big leagues, but his youth offensive game has fans salivating at his potential. While center field is often marked as one of the biggest needs in Anaheim, Rada could prove the front office had nothing to worry about if given a chance in 2026.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner

The Angels shocked everyone by selecting Tyler Bremner second overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, but the fan base quickly got behind the pitcher as their potential future ace. While Bremner did not pitch at all for the Angels after being drafted due to injury, it is far too early to move on from Bremner. The return on him would not be worth the value he could provide to the Angels for the next decade.

Outfielder Raudi Rodriguez

Maybe an unfamiliar name for some Angels fans, Raudi Rodriguez tore up the lower levels of minor league baseball in 2025. There is true five-tool potential for Rodriguez, as he hit .281 with 21 doubles, 14 home runs, 14 triples, and 38 stolen bases this season. He has excelled in the Arizona Fall League as well, hitting .421 and even more notably cutting down his strikeout-to-walk ratio. That was one of his biggest concerns over the course of the 2025 season, but he walked 10 times while only striking out 12 times in 17 games during the AFL season. That is a huge improvement from the 63 walks to 130 strikeouts from his 2025 season. To put it simply, the potential is too high to think about moving Rodriguez.

Left-handed pitcher Johnny Slawinski

While many deemed Bremner a reach at second overall, Johnny Slawinski was the steal of the draft. He has legitimate ace potential as he fills out his frame. Slawinski pitched for a small town high school in Texas, and the technology and coaching he is about to receive are going to take the absolute roof off of the ceiling a normal third round pick may have.