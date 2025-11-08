The blockbuster trade proposal to get Tarik Skubal on the Angels

The Angels' offseason got started with a waiver claim on Thursday, adding a promising pitcher to a bullpen with a lot of empty seats in Anaheim. And while that is a good start, this Halo squad is more than a middle reliever away from competing for a post season spot. Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, and Reid Detmers are a rock solid group of starting pitchers, but none of them have the absolute ace quality that every playoff team needs.

Tarik Skubal almost single-handedly dragged the Detroit Tigers to the American League Championship series despite the team having one of the worst late season collapses in recent MLB history last season. He is well on his way to his second Cy Young. He also happens to have one year left on his contract and contract extension talks between him and the Tigers are reportedly not off to a great start. And while there are reports that the Tigers will not be trading him, isn't that how this always starts? The Boston Red Sox once could never dream of trading Mookie Betts. Earlier this year in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys denied any possibility of trading Micah Parsons.

Teams deny until an overwhelming offer comes in - and the Angels need to be that team for Tarik Skubal.

The Angels trade that could land them Tarik Skubal

Angels send: 2B Christian Moore, RHP Jose Soriano, OF Taylor Ward, RHP George Klassen, RHP Caden Dana, C Logan O'Hoppe and OF Nelson Rada

Tigers send: RHP Tarik Skubal, C Dillon Dingler

If the Detroit Tigers do trade Tarik Skubal, they are going to want a mix of players that are consistent MLB contributors, young/promising arms, and high-ceiling prospects. The Angels package is exactly that, as the amount of MLB-ready talent going back to Detroit is more than enough to have them once again compete for an AL Central division title in 2026.

Ward and Soriano would seamlessly fit into the team's plans, while Moore can take over at shortstop where Trey Sweeney posted -0.8 WAR in 2025. Even with some speed bumps along the way, Moore has all of the potential to be worthwhile for the Tigers to invest in. If not, he joins the rest of the names in the package as a young name that the Tigers can continue developing into exceptional ballplayers.

Skubal is obviously the headliner here, but if the Angels can find a way to nab Dillon Dingler as well it would turn their weakest position into a strength. Dingler was a solid catcher in 2025, and is under team control for the rest of the 2020's. The obvious part of this trade is that the Angels must make it with the intent of signing Skubal to the extension he wants without allowing him to test free agency.

But if the Halos can avoid a slow offseason and pull this off and fill the remaining holes in free agency, they could make some noise in the suddenly elite AL West.