4 Angels spring training claims that would have seemed outrageous a month ago

Angels fans haven’t had a lot to be optimistic about over the last decade. But take a closer look and there are signs of new growth, and a new direction, blossoming this spring.

The Angels actually have pitching to spare

When Caden Dana, George Klassen and Sam Aldegheri were included in a recent round of roster cuts the surprise wasn’t whether it was the right decision – it absolutely was – but rather how quickly that decision was made. Prior to spring, all three were dark-horse candidates to make the rotation. All three probably will, at some point this year, but for now they’re surplus to requirements.

With the way Jack Kochanowicz has been throwing, there’s a very real possibility that even Reid Detmers starts the season in long relief. Veteran relievers like Dakota Hudson and Victor González, precisely the kind of guys the Angels would have padded their bullpen with in recent years, are out in favor of guys like Garrett McDaniels and Ryan Johnson. Chase Silseth and José Suarez haven’t been great, but unlike last year the Angels don’t need them to be. For the first time in years, the pitching corps is both promising and plentiful.

They unearthed some offseason bargains

Los Angeles Angels Photo Day | Mike Christy/GettyImages

Kyle Hendricks is coming off the worst year of his career and, according to many, is well past his prime. He hasn’t looked like that this spring. He gave up just 6 hits and struck out 9 in his first 8.2 innings, with a 0.81 WHIP. He’s pitched smart, showing off the skills and cunning that earned him the nickname “The Professor” during his time with the Cubs. Not bad for a guy earning just $2.5 million this year.

If McDaniels makes the bullpen, it’ll be on merit, not just because of his Rule 5 draftee status. If you don’t think having a top-quality backup catcher like Travis d’Arnaud is worth the $6 million the Angel’s are paying him in 2025, try telling that to the Braves. Jorge Soler, Yusei Kikuchi and Yoán Moncada’s contracts fall well within their positional markets, and wherever Tim Anderson or J.D. Davis wind up, remember they’re only on minor league deals.

The Angels might have positional depth

Los Angeles Angels v Cleveland Guardians | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

Christian Moore hasn't been the most exciting young infielder in camp. Who had that on their bingo card?

With a revamped swing and a refocused mindset, Kyren Paris is forcing the Angels' hand, particularly if Luis Rengifo isn’t ready. Even if Paris fails to translate what he’s done in spring to meaningful games, Kevin Newman is there until Zach Neto is ready, Tim Anderson is showing signs of life, Scott Kingery’s quiet bat has been offset by slick defense, and Moore is lurking in the wings. Moncada and Nolan Schanuel are emerging from slow starts, and Matthew Lugo and Ryan Noda are making their own cases as backup pieces. As with the pitching, the infield depth chart for 2025 is a far cry from the “stars to scrubs” precipice the Angels have clung to in recent years.

In the outfield, Trout is acclimating to right field, Taylor Ward will hold down left, and both Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak have been serviceable in center, although their adjustment back to the Big A will be telling. Most importantly, the only new injury concern thus far is Rengifo (at this point, taking Anthony Rendon out of the equation from day one has been a gift, albeit a ridiculously expensive one). That in itself is a bewildering bonus for fans of this team.

Perry Minasian has a plan!!

Which brings us to the most outrageous suggestion of all, something so unthinkable that it’s hard to say out loud: Perry Minasian has a plan, and it might even be working.

In a media call on March 10th, Minasian said:

"With the talent [our young players] have, I think the sky's the limit. So does that happen this year? Does that happen next year? I don't know. Everybody has different time frames on different things, and you're going to go through some adversity. But again, I believe with the group we have and the group that's coming, and what we surrounded them with this offseason with the caliber of player and caliber of person, were only hoping to enhance that particular group." Perry Minasian, via Rhett Bollinger

The most telling part of this quote is the reference to “next year." 2025 should be another “show-me” season where the young core stake their claims, with help from select veterans brought in as much for their mentorship as for their on-field contributions. The Jansen, Hendricks and d’Arnaud signings fit perfectly within that philosophy, but this may be the first time Perry has publicly confirmed it.

This spring, some tiny, yet visible, shoots of youthful life and organizational competence are coming through. What they grow into, only the regular season will tell.

