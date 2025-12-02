4 bargain free agent relievers to target for Angels to fill out bullpen

The reliever market it beginning to take off, as three of the top free agent relief pitchers have been signed away from the Angels. While the team’s top priority should be to bring back Kenley Jansen, they’ll have to fill out the remainder of their bullpen via bargain free agent deals. These four targets have all found some success at one point or another in their career, and could be worth a gamble for the Angels as they focus their attention (and finances) at positions of bigger need.

4 bargain free agent relievers for Angels to fill out bullpen work

Michael Kopech

The former Chicago White Sox used to be known as the top pitching prospect in baseball. After health issues and consistently being swapped between the rotation and bullpen in Chicago, Kopech found a home with the Dodgers as a reliever. He offers some of the best velocity in baseball, and while his name does not carry the same weight it used to, he has the potential to be a high leverage reliever at a seemingly solid price. While the Angels and their fans hope for Jansen to be controlling the ninth, Kopech could be the reliever setting him up. And if they fail to bring Jansen back, Kopech may be worthy of owning the ninth instead.

Hunter Strickland

After a strong start to his season last year with the Angels, Hunter Strickland found himself on the Injured List. A 3.27 ERA over 19 appearances is rock solid for a middle reliever, and the Angels should do what they can to get the 37-year old back in Anaheim for 2026. He’ll never strikeout an jaw dropping number of batters, but Strickland knows how to get a game from the starters to the late-inning relievers with the lead still intact. He is one of the few Angels' free agents they should consider bringing back.

Jordan Romano

Simply put, Jordan Romano was just bad last season. He posted an 8.23 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched, but had a career 2.90 ERA prior to a disastrous 2025 season. Romano’s career rests on his performance next season, and the Angels would be wise to give him a chance to revive himself in the big leagues on a low-cost deal.

Sean Reynolds

After posting a 5.33 ERA in 19 games last season for the San Diego Padres, Sean Reynolds goes into free agency amid a slew of mid-level relievers hoping for employment. He’s worth a shot for the Angels, as his initial stint with the Padres in 2024 saw him post a 0.82 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 11 innings. If he can regain his 2024 form or even found the middle ground between 2024 and 2025, Reynolds will be a valuable weapon in the bullpen for the Angels.