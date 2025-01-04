4 best free agent infielders available for Angels to sign in the new year

The Angels are hopeful that their 99-loss season in 2024 will not be replicated in 2025. In an effort to move on from the tumultuous campaign, Los Angeles has already signed some quality players who are sure to improve the on-field product from a season ago. The Halos are moving in the right direction, but they are starting to run out of time. Big-name bats are coming off the board that the Angels showed an interest in, so Los Angeles is going to have to act a bit faster if they intend to get everything they want. Even if the Angels land Pete Alonso or Anthony Santander (and give him more looks at first base), they need to further address both the second and third base positions.

One huge need for the Angels is to find a replacement for Anthony Rendon. They need a reliable infielder who is versatile on defense and can swap positions with Luis Rengifo on any given day. Rengifo is a free agent after this season. Ideally, these players will be consistent on both sides of the ball, and will act as stop-gaps until Christian Moore is ready to be deployed full-time in the not-too-distant future. Regardless, it's time to target a few players who check off these boxes in the free agent market.

Jon Berti

A left calf strain kept Berti on the sidelines for most of 2024, but his output is enough to catch the attention of clubs looking for a cheap contract. Berti was a .306 hitter in May before getting hurt, and his consistency at the plate is just the beginning.

A stolen base threat, Berti can also play essentially every position. Although he was mainly used as a third baseman in 2024, Berti has logged 100 or more games apiece at second base, third base, and shortstop, plus 95 more in the outfield in his career. Signing Berti would be a low-risk, inexpensive addition, meaning they could target someone else if they were to agree to terms with him.

Heck of a play made by Jon Berti pic.twitter.com/a4iXiLRIWF — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) October 17, 2024

He is not a marquee name by any means, but he would be Swiss Army Knife utility player who the Angels desperately need. They need more athleticism, professionality, and utility men on the roster in 2025.