4 best free agent infielders available for Angels to sign in the new year

Ha-Seong Kim

Kim is drawing a ton of attention this offseason, and for good reason. In four MLB seasons, he's amassed a 15.3 bWAR with a Gold Glove award, 135 extra-base hits, and 78 stolen bases. He is the total package and will likely sign a long-term deal once he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Primarily a shortstop, Kim has experience at second and third base, making him a tremendous fit with the Angels. There isn't much of a worry surrounding his surgery and isexpected to make a full recovery by mid-April to early May. If the Angels had both Neto and Kim, both of whom could be held-back some by post-shoulder surgeries, that would be a major concern. Luckily, neither is expected to be limited in 2025 once they return.