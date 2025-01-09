4 former Angels players still without a job heading into the 2025 season

The Angels have a litany of familiar faces still on the market. With the way the offseason is panning out, there is absolutely no telling when these guys are going to sign. The meticulous pace of the stove is making it anything but hot for the middle-class free agents...plus if a player (not named Shohei Ohtani) was rostered by the Angels in the past few years and is now a free agent...middle-class is the peak of your status within the league.

There is a minimal chance the Angels will re-sign any of these players. It honestly feels like there is a minimal chance the Angels sign anybody before Spring Training, despite various levels of interest. That's non-sensical, but it just feels like it at the moment. Nevertheless, Angels fans do not wish ill upon any of these players even if they could not put the Angels over-the-top in recent years. When they find new homes, it will subsequently cause tepid applause from fans and well wishes for them and their families moving forward.

Honorable Mentions: Kevin Pillar, Hunter Strickland, Matt Moore, Aaron Hicks, Jose Iglesias, José Quintana, Keynan Middleton, Matt Andriese, Amir Garrett, Adam Cimber, Dominic Leone. Not you, Michael Lorenzen

Carlos Estévez

Estévez likely needs to wait for players like Tanner Scott, Jeff Hoffman, and David Robertson to sign before he himself puts pen to paper. So far, only Yimi García and Blake Treinen have signed multi-year deals to continue relieving games (so that excludes Clay Holmes). Estévez is 100% pining after a 2-3 year deal with no opt-outs, even if he might have to settle for a set-up man role in 2025 and beyond. Whether he lands with a bona fide contender or more of a middle-tier club remains to be seen.

In an ideal world, Estévez returns to the Angels on a cheap deal and accepts a role where he sets up Ben Joyce. That is very much not in the cards, sadly. Estévez's career in the Big A was a breath of fresh air, and a big reason why he is a fan favorite. He was highly effective for the Angels as a big league free agent signing, where most of the relievers the team has signed over Perry Minasian's tenure have not panned out whatsoever. Whether it's Robert Stephenson, Aaron Loup, or Ryan Tepera, Minasian has severely whiffed when building out his bullpen. Angels fans will have to wish him well on his next club, while awaiting George Klassen's MLB debut and Sam Aldegheri's return to Anaheim.