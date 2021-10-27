Baseball is just a game, but it resonates deeply within those in its orbit. Kevin Pillar, who personally announced that 2024 would be his last season, has changed his course and will not close the door on returning to professional baseball.

"I've just had some time to reflect...I still enjoy doing it. I'm pretty sure I still want to play."



Kevin Pillar shares he is keeping the door open to play next season and will be in Dallas for the Winter Meetings. pic.twitter.com/OwJVaMVAPK — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 2, 2024

Pillar is clearly grateful for the Angels and his experience playing for his hometown team. From his interview with Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds, you can tell he was thankful for his experience playing in Anaheim last season and would undoubtedly return in some capacity.

Would the Angels want Pillar back? A major league deal can assuredly be ruled out, but a minor league deal could benefit both sides. It seems Pillar would jump at any opportunity he can get at the moment, and the Angels organization valued his presence last season amongst all the roster turnover and turmoil that goes into a 99-loss year. His veteran leadership during Spring Training and at AAA Salt Lake would have a great influence on the rest of the players.

Pillar talks about finding success with the Angels last year, and the stats back up his claims. He ranked seventh on the Angels in fWAR during his 83 games played. His numbers did not wow anybody, but he was a steady player despite being past his prime defensively (which is his calling card). Pillar seems incredibly at peace in his mindset and head space, a crucial intangible for a clubhouse. His presence would undoubtedly boost morale, and Perry Minasian assesses a player's makeup more than almost any other GM in baseball.

Yusei Kikuchi is bringing his entourage with him to Anaheim

The Angels staff increased yet again. Alongside returning their entire major league coaching staff and adding Sal Fasano, they will bring on Kikuchi's personal trainer and translator. They seem like fun dudes.

Kikuchi, Yusei

Los Angeles Angels



11/27/25. $63,675,000/3. 2025-2027



$21M - 2025

$21M - 2026

$21M - 2027



Plus: trainer ($100,000); interpreter ($75,000); five RT Business Class tickets from Japan to the US (not to exceed $10,000 per ticket) per year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2024

The Angels are all about their vibes, and Kikuchi's translator and interpreter will boost those... unlike the last Japanese interpreter they had roaming around the halls. The Angels had to increase their expenses to bring in Kikuchi, but they gladly did so. He will slot in as their Opening Day starter, unless they somehow find somebody better than him between now and them, and he will have his personal support staff present the entire time.

It was imperative for the Angels to be hands-off with Kikuchi, given what he looked like in Houston last year, and hiring his trainer and interpreter were factored into that equation.

