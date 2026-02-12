4 insane Angels spring training breakouts fans will never forget

As the Los Angeles Angels prepare for spring training, the dream of breakout prospects is coming much closer to reality. The Angels invited their fair share of prospects to Tempe this year, and a handful of them have a strong chance to make the most of their playing time. As we look at breakouts of year's past for the Angels, it shows that it could be a top prospect, but the overlooked names can stake their claim for a chance as well.

4 Angels' spring training breakouts that will go down in the history books

2025 - Kyren Paris

Prior to last season, the Angels thought they were set at second base with veteran infielders Tim Anderson, Nicky Lopez, and Kevin Newman. Then Kyren Paris came into Spring Training and posted a 1.116 OPS over the course of 23 games. He racked up six doubles, two home runs, and four stolen bases. In the process, he forced Ron Washington's hand to include him on the Opening Day roster. Paris went on to go absolutely nuclear for the first month of the season, but then his fall was just as quick as he was sent down to the minor leagues following a massive slump in the following month.

2024 - Zach Neto

The 2023 season saw Zach Neto make his MLB debut and post good, not great numbers. His .685 OPS was encouraging for a rookie, but there needed to be a step forward for him. Spring training in 2024 provided that, as Neto showed hit .310 and racked up extra base hits the entire preseason. It became incresasingly more clear to fans that they had a genuine star in the making in Neto, which he proved in the 2024 season where he saw his OPS climb to .761. He has only gotten better since, but watching Neto in 2024 was the moment Halo fans knew just how high his ceiling was.

2022 - Michael Stefanic

Remember Michael Stefanic? Once viewed as the future at second base in Anaheim, Stefanic hit .331 in the minor leagues in 2021. Coming into spring training it seemed as though he had an open shot at second base - or at least a bench spot - and did everything he could to earn it. Stefanic was the definiton of a high-contact bat, which he showed with a .385 batting average that preseason. The Angels already had that in David Fletcher, however, and Stefanic was sent back down to the minors to start the year. He'd fail to capitalize on his big league chances later that year, and became another what-if of the Angels' farm system.

2020 - Michael Hermasillo

Spring training of 2020 was an odd one, but Angels fans (and everyone in the world) were looking for reasons to hope. In comes Michael Hermasillo, and long time prospect for the Angels. The Halos came into spring training with Jo Adell as the main hope for making the roster, but it was instead another rookie. Hermasillo made the most of every at-bat, hitting a whopping .417 with a pair of doubles and home runs to boot. That, plus his defensive edge over Adell, pushed him onto the Opening Day roster.