4 players who are now on Angels' chopping block after the Lamonte Wade Jr. trade

The corresponding move to make room for the Angels' recent acquisition of Lamonte Wade Jr. is almost definitely shifting Jorge Soler to the injured list. Soler was removed from the Angels' game on June 4th against the Red Sox due to a groin injury. The Angels had an off day the following day, and the designated hitter/right fielder played the next game on June 6th against the Mariners. He did not appear in the following game but appeared as a pinch hitter during the series finale against the M's on the 8th. Once again, Soler was absent when the Angels beat the A's on the 9th.

However, what if the Angels do not need to move Soler to the injured list, and his groin issue is merely minor as they say? He could receive good news from his MRI for all we know, and he did appear in a game just three days ago!

Or, what will happen with the position player group when he (and/or third baseman Yoán Moncada) returns after a few more days and everybody else on the team remains healthy? With Wade Jr. now in the mix (assuming Wade Jr. himself is not DFA'd immediately, of which there is a non-zero chance), there is a logjam on the roster.

There are four players who likely could be eradicated if Soler can be added back into the batting order full-time moving forward.

4 players who are now on Angels' chopping block after trading for Lamonte Wade Jr.

Sell low on Luis Rengifo

Rengifo's trade value has drastically declined this season thanks to a .206/.242/.256/.498 slashline and a whopping -16.6 offensive fWAR (which ranks last on the team). Only three players have played in more games for the Angels this season, yet Rengifo has only managed one home run and eight extra base hits. Additionally, he has a terrible 1:4 stolen base to caught stealing ratio. It's far past time to accept the sunk cost that is Luis Rengifo.

Remember before the season when it was hinted that Rengifo was going to take some spring training reps in centerfield after moving Mike Trout to right? Rengifo is a utility player by trade, yet does not play well defensively anywhere. Ron Washington mentioned that third base is Rengifo's best defensive position, yet he has a -2.9 defensive fWAR at the hot corner. That mark ranks 29th out of 34 Angels players -- for context, Logan O'Hoppe as a catcher ranks last, then Jo Adell in center, Nolan Schanuel at first, Soler in right, and Matthew Lugo in center. Rengifo's -8 defensive runs saved at third base ranks second to last on the team.

If Soler is actually healthy, the Angels could easily view Kevin Newman and Scott Kingery as more than capable of filling in for Rengifo at third until Moncada returns. They are better defensively and would take to a bench role better. Rengifo might seem untradeable, but the Angels certainly could get cash considerations and/or a player to be named later at the very least. He's on an expiring contract, and is as good as gone next season anyway. Heck, maybe they could get a low-level prospect even?

It's a matter of when, not if, for Rengifo being moved off the Angels' roster at this point.

Waive then release Kevin Newman

When the Angels cut ties with Tim Anderson, some believed that Newman might have been the better option to go instead. Newman has played in fewer games this season for the Angels than Anderson, yet has remained on the active roster far longer than Anderson did.

Newman is essentially dead weight, although he is probably well-liked in the organization if he has made it this far. With Chris Taylor in the mix, the Angels can cover second base well enough without Newman. It seems that Kingery or Lugo have a better path to playing time than Newman at this point.

Option Scott Kingery or Matthew Lugo down to Triple-A

Here come the easy options to move if Soler does need to hit the IL. Both have plenty of minor league options left to use.

Kingery has played in five games, all at second base, and is just 2/14 at the plate. However, unlike Newman and Rengifo, Kingery could play some outfield. So, he could take over Newman's role as "guy who never plays" but still theoretically provide the team with a player who can play centerfield or the infield if needed.

Lugo is the easy option to move down if Soler is healthy. With Taylor, Wade Jr. and Soler in the mix as right fielders and Adell solidified as the everyday centerfielder again, Lugo has virtually no path to playing time unless he is sent back to Triple-A.

