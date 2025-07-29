The Angels have become well-known across the world of baseball for calling their prospects up through the minors and into the big leagues faster than any other organization. While nearly half of their impressive (and fully signed) 2025 draft class were high school prospects, these five college-level picks could be contributing in Anaheim as soon as 2026 with the Halos refocusing towards the years to come.

5 2025 Angels draftees who fans can expect to see in Anaheim next season

RHP - Tyler Bremner (Round 1, Pick 2)

This one should come as a surprise to no one, as first round picks under Perry Minasian always debut within a calendar year. With two MLB-ready pitches in his fastball and changeup (which has a case to be the best pitch in the entire draft class), Bremner could come up as a reliever right now and likely find some success in the big leagues. Him joining the Angels next season is a surefire bet, whether he spends a year in the bullpen or jumps into the rotation right away is the only question at hand.

RHP - Chase Shores (Round 2, Pick 47)

As something of an unknown, Chase Shores could be a prospect that makes his debut in 2026 or years down the line. At 6'8" and a devastating fastball-slider combo, the idea of Shores as reliever in Anaheim next season is easy to buy in to. His fastball hits 99 MPH regularly and is by far his best pitch. The slider is what will make Shores as a pitcher, as well as his changeup if starting in the rotation is going to be in his future.

Chase Shores fires in the final strike and sends #LSU to Omaha.



A great moment for the redshirt-sophomore after injury ended his season in 2023 and forced him to miss the entire 2024 campaign as well. pic.twitter.com/Pagk25TPST — John Eads WAFB-TV (@JohnEadsWAFB) June 9, 2025

RHP - Lucas Mahlstedt (Round 7, Pick 199)

Spending his final season with Clemson as the team's top reliever, Lucas Mahlstedt posted an ERA of 3.00, striking out 61 batters in 48 innings pitched. He tied the Clemson record for saves in a season, earning 15 to end his career as a second team All American. With a funky side-arm delivery, he has the advantage of spending a good amount of time as a reliever. Converting from a starter to a reliever takes time, but Mahlstedt's experience out of the bullpen makes him one of the players in this class who could progress fastest.

LOCK IT DOWN, LUCAS‼️



Watch @Lucas_Mahlstedt shut the door for save No. 1️⃣5️⃣, tying the Clemson single-season record! pic.twitter.com/MOHXQIB60D — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 23, 2025

3B - Jake Munroe (Round 4, Pick 109)

The sole position player on this list, Jake Munroe is technically a third baseman. However, he converted too many errors at the hot corner to genuinely consider him one going forward. Whether that means a move to second base or first base is what comes next, it does not change Munroe's projection for 2026. This dude, simply put, can hit and hit hard. With a mature, patient approach at the plate and exit velocities consistently hitting triple digits, Munroe being a bench player for the Angels in 2026 could very well become reality.

RHP - Sam Tookoian (Round 20, Pick 559)

After an abysmal senior season that saw him post an ERA of 6.00, Sam Tookoian was likely off the radar of MLB teams preparing for the draft. Then, he showed the better half of himself in the MLB Draft League where he posted a 1.49 ERA against both fellow draftees and some pro hitters. All three of his main pitches - a fastball, curveball, and slider - created a ton of swing-and-miss and convinced the Angels to draft him. If the pitcher he was in the MLB Draft League is the true form of Tookoian, some fine tuning to end 2025 could have him as a candidate to break camp on the Opening Day roster in 2026.

Sam Tookoian (@WVBlackBears) has retired all 12 batters he's faced this summer with eight outs coming via the strikeout.👀



𝐅𝐁: 94.3 mph (T96.5), 2431 rpm, 15.0" IVB, 1.8" HB

- 34.6% Whiff% / 31.8% Z-Whiff%



𝐒𝐋: 83.5 mph, 2459 rpm, 0.4" IVB, -8.8" HB

- 45.5% Whiff% / 40%… pic.twitter.com/SdgDlqYDIE — MLB Draft League Data (@draftleaguedata) July 1, 2025

While their big league careers will not be dependent on when they debut, the Angels are very clearly set to refocus their contention on 2026 and 2027. With an impressive draft class in tow, Perry Minasian and Co. may very well be as aggressive as ever in promoting these five prospects along with the rest of the 2025 draft class.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout