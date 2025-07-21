Contract details for Angels' entire 2025 draft class

The Angels have successfully signed the entirety of their 2025 MLB Draft class, bringing all 21 of their selections into the organization. This is an extremely impressive feat, and the farm system is about to be replenished with both near-MLB ready talent as well as younger, developmental prospects with extremely high ceilings.

Below is the full list of their selections, the signing bonus for each, and any meaningful details regarding the prospect and their signing with the Angels organization.

Tyler Bremner, RHP (1st round, No. 2 overall)

Slot value: $10,252,700

Bonus agreement: $7,689,525

The most important signing of the draft class for multiple reasons, Tyler Bremner and the Angels were able to agree to a deal that made signing the entire draft class possible. Bremner is very likely the newest top prospect in the Angels' system, and the savings the Angels received here made it possible for them to sign other potential top-10 prospects (even if ESPN does not believe so). For a full breakdown of Bremner's contract, click here.

Chase Shores, RHP (2nd Round, No. 47 overall)

Slot value: $2,079,700

Bonus agreement: $2,077,200

A pretty standard deal here, as Shores essentially got what this pick was valued at.

Johnny Slawinski, LHP (3rd Round, No. 79)

Slot value: $1,027,200

Bonus agreement: $2,497,500

Here is the Angels' biggest win from the draft, as they were able to offer Johnny Slawinksi nearly 250 percent slot value to sign with the organization. The prep arm was one of the best in the class, and while it will take some time he is one of the highest upside selections made this year.

Nate Snead, RHP (Compensation Round, No. 105)

Slot value: $729,600

Bonus agreement: $597,500

Jake Munroe, 3B (4th Round, No. 109 overall)

Slot value: $701,300

Bonus agreement: $597,500

CJ Gray, RHP (5th Round, No. 140 overall)

Slot value: $519,100

Bonus agreement: $1,247,500

Another substantial bonus given out for a prep arm, which is nice to see in the middle rounds given the Halos' preference for MLB-ready talent.

Luke Lacourse, RHP (6th Round, No. 169 overall)

Slot value: $393,700

Bonus agreement: $512,500

Lacouse joins Gray as another prep arm to replenish a barren organizational depth chart at starting pitcher.

Lucas Mahlstedt, RHP (7th Round, No. 199 overall)

Slot value: $306,700

Bonus agreement: $47,500

Isaiah Jackson, OF (8th Round, No. 229 overall)

Slot value: $243,300

Bonus agreement: $297,500

Slate Alford, 3B (9th Round, No. 259 overall)

Slot value: $208,700

Bonus agreement: $17,500

Nick Rodriguez, 2B (10th Round, No. 289 overall)

Slot value: $194,400

Bonus agreement: $47,500

Alton Davis II, LHP (11th Round, No. 319 overall)

Slot value: $150,000

Bonus agreement: $397,500

The past few picks should show a pattern, as Minasian and Co. consistently went with a player they could save on, followed by a player they could spend a little extra on.

Talon Haley, LHP (12th Round, No. 359 overall)

Slot value: $150,000

Bonus agreement: $897,500

Talon Haley in the steal of the draft. The No. 90 overall prospect comes to the Halos in thre 12th round, and brings a story with him that will have every fan cheering him on.

Xavier Mitchell, LHP (13th Round, No. 379 overall)

Slot value: $150,000

Bonus agreement: $872,500

TJ Ford, OF (14th Round, No. 409 overall)

Slot value: $150,000

Bonus agreement: $272,500

Mikey Cascino, RHP (15th Round, No. 439 overall)

Slot value: $150,000

Bonus agreement: Unknown

The numbers are not out yet for Mikey Cascino, but all signs point to him joining the Angels as he is on his way to Arizona to begin working with the organization.

Mikey Cascino heads to Arizona today to begin his journey with the Los Angeles Angels.



From 3 years at A3 Academy to the MLB Draft, it’s been incredible to watch Mikey grow as a pitcher, a competitor, and a young man. He’s earned everything coming his way.



Wishing you nothing… pic.twitter.com/ETvySQkXtU — A3 Academy (@A3_Trojans) July 18, 2025

Gage Harrelson, OF (16th Round, No. 469 overall)

Slot value: $150,000

Bonus agreement: $150,000

Cole Raymond, RHP (17th Round, No. 499 overall)

Slot value: $150,000

Bonus agreement: $150,000

Angelo Smith, RHP (18th Round, No. 529 overall)

Slot value: $150,000

Bonus agreement: $150,000

Ivan Tatis, SS (19th Round, No. 559 overall)

Slot value: $150,000

Bonus agreement: Unknown

A similar situation to Cascino, Tatis has not officially signed with the team but is currently in Arizona working out with the newest draftees and others within the organization.

TJ Ford.

Ivan Tatis Jr.



📍 Arizona pic.twitter.com/ut7HiG7oE7 — Angels Latam (@AngelsLatam_27) July 18, 2025

Sam Tookoian, RHP (20th Round, No. 559 overall)

Bats/Throws: L/R

School: University of Mississippi

Slot value: $150,000

Bonus agreement: $50,000

The latter half of the draft had a lot of $150,000 bonus signings for the Angels, which is the norm. For Day 3 picks, the first $150,000 given to each player in a bonus does not count against the team's bonus pool, so the Angels effectively can give each player that amount without being restricted further. Because of this, the Angels were able to sign a complete draft class, hopefully changing the narrative around their farm system in the years to come.