The Angels sent the entire baseball world into shock when they selected right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner No. 2 overall in the 2025 Draft, with some calling it the worst decision of the entire draft. However, their plan is coming to fruition as the club finally agreed to a deal with the SoCal ace. Perry Minasian and the Angels’ front office reached an agreement on a signing bonus to officially bring first round pick Tyler Bremner to The Big A, inking the right-handed pitcher to a signing bonus of $7,699,525.

When the Halos drafted Bremner, much of the assumed reasoning was that he would be agreeable to a deal well below the slot value a No. 2 overall pick is typically expecting. That number in the 2025 MLB Draft was $10,252,700. So, in the end, Bremner took about a 25 percent discount to become the Angels’ newest prized prospect second overall this season.

And for Bremner, his reasoning is pretty obvious as well. Bremner was ranked 18th by MLB.com prior to the draft, and if he had been drafted at that spot in the draft, the slot value would have been $4,581,900. Bremner nearly doubled that by agreeing to a significant cut for the Angels, and he got to stay home on top of it.

While there was always a conversation around what the Angels may be looking for at second overall, the consensus around major league baseball was that Minasian would be targeting a player who could be negotiated into a below-slot value deal. The outrage on draft night has fizzled, and this signing bonus is sure to be met with smiles from Angels fans.

The Angels made well on their promise, drafting nine high school prospects. With nearly half a class of prep players - who typically have higher demands - the Angels needed every extra dollar possible in order to have as much capacity to sign their entire class as possible. After missing out on their third round pick last season due to contract demands, the Angels will try to avoid doing so in 2025 and are off to a fantastic start.

The Angels are making their way through signing their newest draftees, and no signing was more important than Bremner. Not just because he is very likely the new top prospect in the entire Angels’ organization, but because they were able to save as much money as possible to ensure this draft class is the one that can change the direction of their farm system.

