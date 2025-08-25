5 Angels fighting for their jobs over the final months of the season

As the Angels have fallen out of playoff contention, the focus becomes set on 2026. While the free agency and trade rumors will be what most fans pay attention to, there is a handful of Halos essentially trying out for their 2026 jobs over the final month and change of this season.

Bryce Teodosio

The spark plug that flirted with single-handedly saving the Angels season, Bryce Teodosio’s 2026 spot may already seem locked up as the starting center fielder. However, his offensive game still comes and goes. If Teodosio wants to absolutely lock his name into the Opening Day lineup, he’ll have to continue impressing on offense for the remainder of the season.

Christian Moore

In a perfect world, Christian Moore is starting at second base for the next decade in Anaheim. But even with a few signature moments as a Halo, Moore has largely disappointed. An injury slowed down some momentum early into his big league career, but if Moore cannot rebound and have a solid final 35 days to the 2025 season then the Angels may have to plan for an alternative option at second base to start 2025.

Reid Detmers

In more ways than one, every Detmers outing for the remainder of the season will have big implications for 2026. The obvious scenario is that the Angels could very well want to give Detmers another shot in the rotation after such a successful season in the bullpen. Furthermore, Kenny Jansen could be looking elsewhere for work next year if the Angels and him cannot come to an agreement, opening up the closer spot. Detmers would likely be the first choice for that role, and a strong end to 2025 (especially in high-leverage spots) would help make his case.

Victor Mederos

The Angels rotation this season was simply not good enough, and frankly Mederos has not been either so far in his MLB career. While the first round selection of Tyler Bremner has everyone thinking he’ll be fast tracked to the big leagues, a strong September from Mederos could get his name into consideration and at least turn Spring Training into a competition next season.

Logan O’Hoppe

2025 has been a season to forget for Logan O’Hoppe. Defensively, offensively, every single aspect of his game took a serious step back. The Angels could very well be looking for external options come this off season (Adley Rutschman anyone?), but if O’Hoppe can show some signs of life over the final 30 games, he could keep his spot as the starter behind the backstop going into 2026, whether that’s the correct decision or not.

