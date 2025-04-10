5 Angels players who've already proven they don't belong on roster after May 1

The Anderson Trio

On Ian:

Some things to like with Ian:

If he can throw mostly changeups, he might become an entirely new pitcher. He still seems too much like a starter, and not enough of a reliever. Make him into Chris Devenski or Tommy Kahnle and he might thrive.

He is not allowing a lot of hard contact even with the brutal traditional stats. He has a staggeringly low 3.30 xFIP despite his .400 batting average against.

He's still only 26-years-old.

Some things to not like with Ian:

2.50 WHIP, worst on the entire Angels staff.

Are we sure we like Anderson because of who he is, or is he just not José Suarez?

On Tim:

Including Timmy A on this list is tougher than adding the other four members, as he came into this season running faster and has made a few miraculous plays in the infield. However, it's the same thing as with Newman and Lopez, he is just an automatic out at the plate right now. Sure, he's not as atrocious as Lopez or Newman, but it's still a .154/.185/.192/.377 slash line with an .038 ISO, .29.6% K%, and 3.7% BB%.

In an ideal lineup, Moncada, Neto, Rengifo, and Schanuel are in the infield, then you can start Adell in centerfield, and Paris in either centerfield or at second base. A second base platoon of Rengifo and Paris seems favorable than a duo that includes T.A., and this is before you even factor in promoting a player from the minors. Imagine if Christian Moore starts raking and showing defensive improvements this month...

On Tyler:

He's posted some pretty awful results. In his two starts, he has a 7.38 FIP (5.86 xFIP, which is still horrible), a 5.40 BB/9, allowed three home runs, and his metrics are very subpar. Could the Angels save some money by moving off his expiring contract, and use the savings to actually extend a member of their young core of future stars? Is that at all possible? If yes, sooner the better. Give Kyren Paris $300 MM already...

