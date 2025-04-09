2 relievers who've moved up Angels' trust tree, 2 who've already moved down

League wide, Angels' relievers have been statistically below average thus far in the 2025 season, but fans are buying into the group nonetheless. During the offseason, MLB evaluators complimented the Halos' bullpen more so than any other positional group, and now it is apparent why they did that -- they have some dynamite, unique arms that Ron Washington can run out there whenever he chooses.

Again, the stats do not wow you whatsoever. According to stats from TruMedia, Angels' relievers' 5.58 ERA ranks 25th in the league, their 1.73 WHIP ranks 27th, and their 5.58 BB/9 ranks 29th. However, the unit has largely yielded positive results outside of three blow-up outings by Ryan Johnson on Opening Day, Caden Dana who was subsequently optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake, and one other reliever who we'll get to. If you watch the games, you'll see that the Angels' relievers have actually done quite well as a whole and the team is winning! What else could you want?!

In this exercise, we're tracking movement of trust rather than just ranking the trust. So, Ben Joyce is not on this list because fans already trusted him and his 100+ MPH turbo sinkers with their lives before the season, and still do unequivocally. On the flip-side, Garrett McDaniels might not have been too high on the trust tree before the year, and is still not that high.

Let's nitpick the bullpen first before heaping out more praise.

2 relievers who've already moved down Angels' trust tree

Brock Burke

Burke had that blow-up outing referenced earlier -- he allowed four earned runs in 0.2 innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 2nd. On the whole, Burke has thrown 3.1 innings, allowed five hits (at least one hit allowed in his four appearances), and is posting a 3:3 K:BB. Watching the games, it appears that Burke is not quite as dialed in location-wise as he was for the Angels in 2024. His Location+ grade of 89 ranks second worst amongst all Angels' pitchers, which is a far drop-off from his 101 grade last season.

Burke did not necessarily lose his spot on the trust tree, he was more so surpassed by another Angels' reliever who fans would rather see in the later innings. Fans should not beat up on Burke too much over one bad outing, but he is not quite the same guy as he was in 2024 as of now.

Ian Anderson

When Anderson's changeup is not working, he really cannot adapt. Anderson has appeared in three games, and it's very apparent that he always needs his change to be on point and precise for him to have any chance of recording outs.

The longtime Braves pitcher was acquired by Braves-maniac, Perry Minasian, right before the season to help eat some innings out of the bullpen. At first, Angels fans were just happy that Anderson was not José Suarez, but now they are just indifferent to him.

Ian Anderson (not Tim, Tyler, or Shaun Anderson) is tied with Kenley Jansen and Joyce for most innings thrown out of the bullpen, but has subsequently allowed the most hits, has the highest WHIP, and is tied with Ryan Johnson for the most earned runs allowed of all Angels' relievers.

At this point, fans would rather see Reid Detmers than Anderson as the Angels' go-to long reliever/emergency bullpen arm.