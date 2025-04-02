Angels News: Zach Neto advances to Triple-A, Ryan Johnson makes history

The Angels are winning games despite missing their star shortstop, but he is progressing nicely from his offseason shoulder surgery. Zach Neto is far enough along in his rehab that he is being sent to Triple-A Salt Lake to ramp up. He will face closer to MLB-caliber pitching, which he was clearly not seeing in extended spring training in Tempe, and continue to work on his throwing program.

How we line up for the series opener in Albuquerque! pic.twitter.com/4VIQ1aQw6v — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 1, 2025

Angels News: Zach Neto advances to Triple-A

Per Joe Harris of MLB.com, Neto will remain a designated hitter for the Bees until the trainers determine he is able to take reps in the field. It appears that Neto has no limits with regards to swinging the bat, but the organization is playing it extra cautious with his throwing progression. The meticulous nature of Neto's rehab is much appreciated by fans, as the hope is that when Neto returns he will be at 100% and a stalwart of the lineup for the rest of 2025.

As well as clearing medical hurdles, Neto needs to fit in a semi-spring training while with the Bees. Keep in mind, he is still only 24-years-old and the coaches want to see if he is rusty with positioning on cut-offs, covering bases, and other extensive defensive requirements that Ron Washington demands of his every day shortstop.

While Neto works his way back, the Angels are going to vacillate between Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman at shortstop. The Angels have essentially admitted that neither can hit, and if one of them can show any life with the bat then they have a path to playing every day.

Ryan Johnson makes history, is now in rarefied air

Johnson made the Opening Day bullpen for a reason -- he is not with the Angels as a gimmick and Washington is not hiding him from high-leverage spots in games. The 22-year-old has rewarded the team's faith in him by coming up clutch twice early in the season (he has not been as clutch as a guy like Kyren Paris, but has this kid looked good).

In St. Louis, Johnson recorded his first professional save and first professional win in the Angels' first two games of the series, which was good enough on the surface. It turns out that a win and a save within your first three games is historic.

#Angels Ryan Johnson has become the first American League pitcher with a win and a save within his first three MLB games since Toronto's Roy Halladay in 1998-99. https://t.co/hGDdy1ranI — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) April 2, 2025

Whatever, a Roy Halladay comparison. No big deal.

Johnson is an absolute ray of sunshine in this Angels' clubhouse. When you watch the games, you see him pacing the dugout like an absolute madman, dial in a level of intensity that is much appreciated in March/April regular season games, and live and die by every pitch. After Johnson recorded his first save against the Cardinals, he was in a postgame interview next to Mike Trout just smiling from ear-to-ear.

Johnson's youthful enthusiasm and will to win are quickly making him a fan favorite. He will not back down from any challenge and will fill any role that is thrust upon him.

