Angels News: Zach Neto is raking, a fan favorite returns, plus some reliever updates

There's never a dull moment with the Angels -- there's always a whole lot going on around the organization. Whether it's concerning a franchise cornerstone rehabbing a shoulder injury in the minors, a 22-year-old returning from paternity leave, or myriad transactions involving relievers, the Angels are always staying busy. LAA has won each of their first three series to start 2025, and are close to getting their full squad back together. Don't let 'em get hot!

Zach Neto's swing clearly was not affected by his shoulder surgery

You're probably wondering how Neto is doing while rehabbing in the minors...well, Neto is slashing .273/.407/.636/1.043 with 2 HRs and a stolen base in 6 games played. To sum it up: he looks fantastic and ready.

The Angels are rightfully slow-playing Neto's rehab given how much they have invested in him. They simply cannot risk rushing his rehab and him going down once again, so him missing a few games early in the year isn't the worst thing in the world. Plus, they want to build up his throwing progression, as well as evaluate if he is making the right defensive reads at shortstop after the 24-year-old missed the entirety of spring training.

The Angels are riding the hot hand at shortstop while Neto is with Salt Lake. When Neto returns this month, the Angels will likely have to DFA one of Kevin Newman, Tim Anderson, or Nicky Lopez. Neither have any minor league options remaining, where as a player like Kyren Paris does. However, the fan base would likely riot if he was sent down, given that he has been the Angels' best position player so far. Lopez is probably the odd man out here.

Ryan Johnson is back, keep an eye out for that new-dad strength

A fan favorite has returned -- Ryan Johnson was activated off the paternity list and will return to the Angels' bullpen. He will replace Michael Darrell-Hicks on the major league roster, who did not appear in a game for the Angels during his first call-up. Before MDH made the team, Caden Dana was selected to replace Johnson. With Johnson back, the original bullpen group on Opening Day is back together again.

#Angels transactions:



•Reinstated RHP Ryan Johnson from the paternity list



•Following yesterday's game, RHP Michael Darrell-Hicks was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) April 7, 2025

Johnson made history in the last two of his first three major league outings, and will reprise his role of swing-reliever in the Angels' bullpen. He has a fresh arm and will likely be deployed as a bridge-gap between the Angels' starter and back-end relievers in his first appearance after his child was born.

A few updates on Angels' relievers

In case you were wondering, Caden Dana now has 3 minor league options remaining after he was sent back to Salt Lake after pitching 3 innings with the big league team. It was certainly interesting to see that the Angels' top prospect was the first player from the minors to be called up during the 2025 regular season. Had Dana pitched well, would he have usurped Ian Anderson or Reid Detmers' role on the team? It's a moot point now, since Dana was unimpressive during his three innings pitched against Cleveland.

Darrell-Hicks miraculously made it to the Angels' 40-man roster, but the corresponding roster move might make you cringe a little. It was a tough few days for Hans Crouse -- he suffered an injury with Triple-A Salt Lake that will likely end his season and set his entire career back, then was outright released from the Angels.

Keep an eye on Ryan Zeferjahn moving forward, he is working his way through a hamstring injury and is clearly gritting his way through outings.

