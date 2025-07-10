The Angels have been toeing the line between buying and selling for the better part of a month now. If the team can finally string a few wins together and get above .500, the odds of them making a half-swing at a playoff push remain pretty strong. The obvious spot to look at for an upgrade would be the rotation, where it seems like Jack Kochanowicz is pitching for his life each time he takes the mound. If this is the direction the team goes, these five names should be on every Angels fans' radar.

5 bargain starting pitchers the Angels could target at MLB trade deadline

Charlie Morton - Baltimore Orioles

With an ERA sitting at 5.63, Charlie Morton might not seem like much of an upgrade over Kochanowicz on the surface. However, that is largely due to a catastrophic start to the 2025 season for Morton. He has been a reliable rotation piece since May, where he posted a 3.98 ERA before taking another step in June with an exceptional 2.88 ERA. He is clearly turning a corner, and the veteran would be a good bet for the Angels to make. Given the disappointment surrounding Baltimore this season, Morton is sure to be on the market.

German Marquez - Colorado Rockies

Similar to Morton, the first month of the season for German Marquez was atrocious, May showed some improvements, and it all came together in June, where he posted a 2.97 ERA in six starts for the Rockies. While fans may be even more excited to trade for Marquez because of an assumed Coors Field effect, he actually has posted better numbers at home than on the road this season. Still, he would be a very sufficient addition to the Angels' rotation, even if he pitches at a level somewhere in-between his June and May numbers.

Michael Lorenzen - Kansas City Royals

Michael Lorenzen's time in Anaheim was largely forgettable, but how about second chances? The Royals and Angels seem like natural trade partners, and bringing Lorenzen and his 4.95 ERA back home to SoCal may be a solid move by Perry Minasian and Co. Lorenzen got off to a hot start this season, but has not been able to find his footing since the summer started. A move back to Anaheim may be enough to do that, and if not he would be a solid addition to an already strong bullpen for the Angels.

Walker Buehler - Boston Red Sox

Now, Walker Buehler has indeed been awful this season. Boston has not been kind to him in the slightest, and he finds himself pitching for his rotation spot for the Red Sox. But there is no way he this bad. A change of scenery - especially one back to Southern California where he has seen mountains of success. Boston is a weird ballpark to pitch in, and while Buehler's struggles aren't entirely due to The Green Monster or Pesky Pole, pitching in a more normal ballpark like The Big A could help Buehler find his footing enough to be a contributor.

Andrew Heaney - Pittsburgh Pirates

There would be something incredibly fitting about Andrew Heaney coming back to Anaheim to help this Angels team fight for the postseason. A 4.16 ERA would be an incredibly welcome addition to the Halos' rotation, and the Pittsburgh Pirates seem ready to sell off any and all trade assets despite their recent winning ways (that hopefully continue in Seattle this weekend). Of all the names listed, Heaney may be both the most likely while also being the best name for Minasian to target strictly for the story he could provide to this 2025 Angels' team.

