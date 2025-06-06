Angels have perfect trade partner in AL Central hopeful Royals

The Angels are, more likely than not, going to be selling at the trade deadline this year. Despite their miraculous eight game winning streak in May and historic showing against the Red Sox, this team just does not have the consistency needed to stay in the Wild Card Race. They do, however, have some players who could be very valuable to contending teams.

Sitting at 32-29 going into the weekend are the Kansas City Royals. A somewhat disappointing record after last year's showing, the Royals are still in the thick of the playoff race. They are dead last in the MLB in home runs, as their lineup has largely consisted of contact-focused speedsters. The main difference between Los Angeles and Kansas City, though, is that there is potential for long-term success in Kansas City.

Conveniently, for the Angels, they can fill the holes very nicely for the Royals. The main needs in Kansas City are strengths in the Halo lineup, and there is a lot of potential for the two to work together, with the Angels filling the needs of whatever the Royals desire.

The main problems in the Royals lineup exist at catcher, second base, corner outfields, and the backend of their otherwise fantastic rotation. While Salvador Perez is entrenched as the starting catcher in Kansas City until he decides otherwise (even with his struggles this year), there could be a need for a solid backup. Travis d'Arnaud is about as good as it gets in the backup catcher category, and could inject a nice stroke in the late innings for Kansas City.

At second base, the Angels have mostly relied on Luis Rengifo since the demotion of Kyren Paris. He could be a candidate for the Royals if they think he just needs a change of scenery to regain his form from 2024. And if could regain that form, he'd be one of the best candidates for the Royals atop their lineup alongside superstar Bobby Witt Jr.

Yoan Moncada could also be an option for the Royals given his recently hot swing and ability to play all over the diamond. His defense leaves a bit to be desired, but his pop would be a welcome addition to the Royals' lineup whether as a regular starter or off the bench.

The most obvious and significant pairing here would be Taylor Ward. He is hitting the ball about as well as anyone in the MLB this past month and could slide in rather easily to the top of the Royals' lineup. With their ability to get on base, the opportunities to score would take a big jump if Ward slid in behind them. Given how poorly the corner outfielders have been in Kansas City, this would appear to be the most likely trade between the two teams.

The Royals' rotation and bullpen has largely been rock solid, especially their top starters and rookie phenom Noah Cameron. Still, good arms are always desired by contending teams. The Angels have a slew of pitchers who could be sent away this trade deadline, and the Royals are an injury away from being desperate for good pitching, especially with how tight the race for the American League Wild Card is.

This trade season is going to be a pivotal one for the Angels. After years of toeing the line, there is a need to pick a genuine direction for the franchise this summer. And each passing day, selling at the deadline seems to be the reality in Anaheim.

And sometimes, the perfect match is 1,600 miles away.

